Looking for a forever home?

SIDNEY — Homes within the new Burr Oak Mill Subdivision will officially become available for sale starting Friday, June 3. The subdivision is located on the north side of Russell Road, west of St. Marys Avenue and east of Interstate 75.

The announcement came during Ryan Homes’ ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning, May 31, in front of one of the subdivision’s two model homes on Knights Way.

“Thank you to the developers, to the city officials that have come out here today, Andrew Bowsher, the (Sidney) city manager, and everyone who came out. Sales start on Friday,” with appointments and showings booked for the weekend, said Taja Shelley, Ryan Sales manager, to the small crowd gathered out front of 1508 Knights Way for the ribbon cutting.

The cost of the homes in the subdivision begin at $230,000 and go up. The subdivision includes five phases, with one through four being residential development, and phase V being commercial development adjacent to St. Marys Avenue. A preliminary plat for the subdivision was approved by the Sidney Planning Commission in June 2021.

Phase I includes 54 new residential lots, which will be owned and maintained by the Home Owner’s Association, and five new streets.

Five home model options are available for sale. One of the options, called the spruce model is a ranch-style, one-story home, with three bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage. This style, located at 1514 Knights Way, is one of the two model homes available to be toured. The other four model options available, called aspen, birch, cedar and elm, are two-story homes. The second model home, located at 1508 Knights Way, is also available to be toured; it includes four bedrooms, two and a half baths, a “flex room” and a two-car garage. A pond and a play structure are also present in phase I of the subdivision.

When touring the ranch-style model home, Mayor Mardie Milligan said, “I think this is beautiful. With the houses, they’ve done a great job. This is very well constructed and thought out. Very excited about what is to come and for them to move in, who ever they may be. We are excited for that. And they are very reasonably priced for the square-footage, especially today.”

Ryan Homes Senior Sales and Marketing Representative Mike Hogemier said the square footage of the five models in phase I vary from 1,300- to 2,200-square-feet.

Jim Hill, executive director with Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership (SSEP) said, “The SSEP, we brought together community leaders back in 2018 to talk about economic priorities, and housing was the top priority for our economic future. We knew we needed more housing. We’ve been encouraging movement all throughout Shelby County, and Burr Oaks opening here in Sidney is a huge boost toward making housing much more available as we continue to try to grow our economy.”

Mick Given, SSEP chairman and Ferguson Construction Company CEO, said, “I think it’s an exciting time for the community. I think the project started in August of last year, and with less than a year, they are opening up for the sale of new homes. I feel it’s a market range that it needed in the community with young families, and hopefully it fills a need and Burr Oak grows, and brings more residents into the community and the community grows. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

The final plat of the subdivision’s phase II was approved by the Sidney City Council at its March 28, 2022, meeting.

