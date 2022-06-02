125 Years

June 2, 1897

A new ice cream parlor, thoroughly modern in its arrangements, will be opened this evening by C.I. Hageman in the room just south of the Sam Lyon’s cycle shop. In connection with ice cream, Mr. Hageman has on hand a full line of the latest confections.

——-

The Nuessmeyer oil well, located a mile-and-a-half east of New Breman and which came in Sunday night, has proved to be a gusher. The flow of oil has increased very much since the sand was first struck and the well is considered the best that has been struck south of Lima. It is only about a half-mile from the Shelby county line.

——-

Hon. William Jennings Bryan passed through this city this morning on passenger train No. 36 on the Big Four railroad, en-route to Cleveland, where he makes an address tonight.

100 Years

June 2, 1922

Adam Miller, of Dayton, spent several days this week, calling on friends who were former members of the Tappe Band. Among these were W.P. Harmony, Adam Heineman, E.E. Kah, and John Burkhart. It was 47 years ago on Memorial Day that the famous Tappe Band appeared in new uniforms and Miller was the drum major.

——-

Something quite unusual in the way of closing day exercises occurred at the Second ward school yesterday afternoon, when the teachers and pupils in the four grades gathered in the school room of Miss Lottie Throp, sang songs and gave her an affectionate farewell, she was presented with a silver tray. Miss Throp retired after 46 years of teaching, most of those years at Second ward. She always taught the first grade.

——-

The Treasury reported today that the nation’s debt was reduced over $51 million during May, and now stands at $28 million.

75 Years

June 2, 1947

John Anderson was installed last night as president of the Future Farmers of America chapter at Sidney High school. Serving with him will be: Vernon Fogt, vice president; Richard Fishbaugh, secretary; Ronnie Laughlin, treasurer; Glen Michael, reporter, and Lloyd Chester, sentinel. The chapter’s judging team is in Columbus today and tomorrow to compete in the state judging contest at Ohio State University.

——-

Two additional members of the teaching staff of the Sidney schools submitted their resignation to the board at its meeting last night. Resigning are: Mrs. Martha Ellen Zimpher, first grade at Fourth ward, and Mrs. Amelia Schneeberger Gretzinger, principal at Third ward. The resignation of Paul Watson as coach had previously been announced.

——-

County Treasurer Edward Salm announced today that books are now open for the June collection of real estate taxes. The total charge for this collection is $194,700, which includes $611 in special assessments. This represents approximately 42 per cent of the total charge for the year. December payments having amounted to approximately 58 per cent of the year’s total.

50 Years

June 2, 1972

Safety Town, a traffic safety program for pre-schoolers and kindergarten-age children, will be inaugurated by the Sidney Police department June 12.

The program will include explanations of traffic signal operation, street crossing and other aspects of traffic safety.

——-

COLUMBUS – Stan Crosley’s bat did come alive, and how! The big Anna catcher led his Rockets to a 10-3 victory over Adena here this morning to advance to Saturday’s finals of the Ohio Class A baseball tournament.

Crosley’s two-homer feat in the fourth could easily be a record for any school in tourney competition, including Class AAA and AA.

25 Years

June 2, 1997

After considering various ways to discourage any erotic dance club from locating to Sidney, City Council agreed during a workshop session Monday night that the best method would involve establishing licensing regulations for such clubs.

City Law Director Mike Smith said licensing would be the simplest, best way to go, but he pointed out the regulations can’t be so strict that no one can meet the requirements. “There has to be some area where they could operate,” he advised. Otherwise, the regulations would be viewed as restricting free speech.

Smith said the U.S. Supreme Court has held that dancing (whether ballet, Broadway theatre or erotic dancing) is a form of expressive speech protected by the First Amendment.

——-

Two sisters, who were raised in Sidney after being separated from their family at birth, were reunited with two of their eight siblings on a nationally syndicated show.

The emotional reunion between Shirley Van Horn and Nina Benny with their brothers Robert and Larry Tong recently took place on the Sally Jesse Raphael Show.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_Logo-for-SDN-1.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

