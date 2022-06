NEW BREMEN — PERI District 2, Chapter 9 will hold a luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 at Speedway Lanes, 455 N. Herman St., New Bremen.

The meeting will include a program lead by Auglaize County Health Commisioner Oliver Fisher. Any Ohio retired public employee is welcome to attend and join, and reservations are not required.

For more information, please contact Teresa Wacker at 937-441-2458 or 937-638-3776.