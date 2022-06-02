Sidney PD seeks public assistance

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department, along with Sidney-Shelby County Crime Stoppers, is seeking assistance from the public.
The following individuals have outstanding warrants for their arrest:
• Adrian Gregory, wanted for contempt of court, parole violation, and violation of court order for trafficking in drugs;
• Amy Morris, wanted for amphetamine possession and failure to appear;
• Jeremiah Purk, wanted for violation of court order for trafficking in drugs;
• Amanda Driskell, wanted for receiving stolen property and selling amphetamine;
• Auttie King, wanted for trafficking meth and marijuana;
• Joseph Honeycutt, wanted for traffic offense, violation of court order for trafficking in drugs, and probation violation;
• JP King, wanted for probation violation for trafficking in drugs and contempt of court;
• Keith Transou, wanted for contempt of court, trafficking in drugs and selling marijuana;
• Todd Freeman, wanted for rape;
• Karen Schloss, wanted for contempt of court and violation of court order for trafficking in drugs;
• Devin Rupert, wanted for two charges of theft of vehicle.
Sidney-Shelby County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $500 for information leading to the arrest of these individuals. Anyone with any information on any of these individuals is asked contact Crime Stoppers at 492-TIPS (8477).
The funds used for Crime Stoppers’ rewards are raised through donations and Municipal Court fines. Tax dollars are not used to pay rewards.