Sidney PD seeks public assistance

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department, along with Sidney-Shelby County Crime Stoppers, is seeking assistance from the public.

The following individuals have outstanding warrants for their arrest:

• Adrian Gregory, wanted for contempt of court, parole violation, and violation of court order for trafficking in drugs;

• Amy Morris, wanted for amphetamine possession and failure to appear;

• Jeremiah Purk, wanted for violation of court order for trafficking in drugs;

• Amanda Driskell, wanted for receiving stolen property and selling amphetamine;

• Auttie King, wanted for trafficking meth and marijuana;

• Joseph Honeycutt, wanted for traffic offense, violation of court order for trafficking in drugs, and probation violation;

• JP King, wanted for probation violation for trafficking in drugs and contempt of court;

• Keith Transou, wanted for contempt of court, trafficking in drugs and selling marijuana;

• Todd Freeman, wanted for rape;

• Karen Schloss, wanted for contempt of court and violation of court order for trafficking in drugs;

• Devin Rupert, wanted for two charges of theft of vehicle.

Sidney-Shelby County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $500 for information leading to the arrest of these individuals. Anyone with any information on any of these individuals is asked contact Crime Stoppers at 492-TIPS (8477).

The funds used for Crime Stoppers’ rewards are raised through donations and Municipal Court fines. Tax dollars are not used to pay rewards.