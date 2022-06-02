Posted on by

Sidney PD seeks public assistance


Amanda Driskell

Amanda Driskell


Todd Freeman


Adrian Gregory


Joseph Honeycutt


Auttie King


JP King


Amy Morris


Jeremiah Purk


Devin Rupert


Karen Schloss


Keith Transou


SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department, along with Sidney-Shelby County Crime Stoppers, is seeking assistance from the public.

The following individuals have outstanding warrants for their arrest:

• Adrian Gregory, wanted for contempt of court, parole violation, and violation of court order for trafficking in drugs;

• Amy Morris, wanted for amphetamine possession and failure to appear;

• Jeremiah Purk, wanted for violation of court order for trafficking in drugs;

• Amanda Driskell, wanted for receiving stolen property and selling amphetamine;

• Auttie King, wanted for trafficking meth and marijuana;

• Joseph Honeycutt, wanted for traffic offense, violation of court order for trafficking in drugs, and probation violation;

• JP King, wanted for probation violation for trafficking in drugs and contempt of court;

• Keith Transou, wanted for contempt of court, trafficking in drugs and selling marijuana;

• Todd Freeman, wanted for rape;

• Karen Schloss, wanted for contempt of court and violation of court order for trafficking in drugs;

• Devin Rupert, wanted for two charges of theft of vehicle.

Sidney-Shelby County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $500 for information leading to the arrest of these individuals. Anyone with any information on any of these individuals is asked contact Crime Stoppers at 492-TIPS (8477).

The funds used for Crime Stoppers’ rewards are raised through donations and Municipal Court fines. Tax dollars are not used to pay rewards.

Amanda Driskell
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_DRISKELL_AMANDA.jpgAmanda Driskell

Todd Freeman
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_FREEMAN_TODD.jpgTodd Freeman

Adrian Gregory
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_GREGORY_ADRIAN.jpgAdrian Gregory

Joseph Honeycutt
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_HONEYCUTT_JOSEPH.jpgJoseph Honeycutt

Auttie King
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_KING_AUTTIE.jpgAuttie King

JP King
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_KING_JP.jpgJP King

Amy Morris
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_MORRIS_AMY.jpgAmy Morris

Jeremiah Purk
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_PURK_JEREMIAH.jpgJeremiah Purk

Devin Rupert
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_RUPERT_DEVIN.jpgDevin Rupert

Karen Schloss
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_SCHLOSS_KAREN.jpgKaren Schloss

Keith Transou
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_TRANSOU_KIETH.jpgKeith Transou