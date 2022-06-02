Learning the basics

Chanise Robinson, 8, of Sidney, daughter of Megan Copeland, practices floating on her back as YMCA Instructor Sonia Jaziri watches during the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA’s Child Development Center’s water safety program on Wednesday, June 1. Water Safety Week opens to the public June 6-9.
Chanise Robinson, 8, of Sidney, daughter of Megan Copeland, practices floating on her back as YMCA Instructor Sonia Jaziri watches during the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA’s Child Development Center’s water safety program on Wednesday, June 1. Water Safety Week opens to the public June 6-9.