125 Years

June 3, 1897

For the second time in as many sessions, members of the city council were unable to come to an agreement to turn over the Underwood Whip Co. a deed to the property on which the plant is located. Several resolutions were presented but were defeated or failed to reach a vote because of the lack of a second. The result is that the matter stands just as it did before the opening of the meeting.

——-

Burglars made an unsuccessful attempt to enter the residence of Dr. S.M. Collins on Ohio avenue this morning between 2 and 3 o’clock. They climbed up on the roof at the rear of the house and tried to pry open an upstairs window. While at work they awakened the family and were frightened away.

——-

The Dark county infirmary was totally destroyed by fire yesterday. The loss is about $35,000, with $16,000 in insurance.

100 Years

June 3, 1922

The State Department of Education has given its approval for the Shelby County Normal, according to Supt. W. E. Partington. For its part, the county board of education has reelected Miss Mabel Dillahunt as director. The state helps support the county normals and no tuition is charged. A year’s professional credit is given to those who graduate.

——-

The following Shelby county physicians attended the joint meeting of the Shelby and Miami county medical societies yesterday in Troy: Dr. Arlington Ailes, Dr. A.W. Hobby, Dr. Arthur Silvers, Drs. M.F. and CC. Hussey, all of Sidney; Dr. G.E. Martin, C.E. Johnston, and Dr. D.R. Millette, of Anna, and Dr. F.R. McVay, of Botkins.

75 Years

June 3, 1947

Ten Future Farmers of America in this area received State Farmer degrees for outstanding records during the Ohio FFA convention session yesterday in Columbus. The group includes: John W. Anderson, Sidney; Virgil Naseman and Harold Shopp, Anna; Kari Ahrns, Albin Boecker, and Urban J. DeLoye, Fort Loramie; Roger Bornhorst, Alfred Lehmkuhl, John Schmiesing and Urban Seger, Minster.

——-

Some 300 persons were present for the twilight concert presented by the Sidney High school band as its concluding program for the year last evening at Julia Lamb field. The band was directed by C.A. Ricketts. For 12 seniors it was their final appearance – Charles Abbott, Bob Althoff, Bob Dormire, Phil Foster, Lee Kaufman, Ray Kendall, Paul King, Gust Kookootsedes, George Long, Louis McNeil, Richard Snapp, and Rolland Swonger.

——-

The Sidney softball commission announced today that the city league softball program will be transferred to Holy Angels field, effective Monday night. The decision was reached last night when the commission accepted the offer from the Holy Angels Athletic board to let the city use the Brooklyn avenue field for the remainder of the 1947 softball schedule.

50 Years

June 3, 1972

Two Sidney educators have been selected as Leaders of American Secondary Education for 1972, according to City School Supt. Roger C. McGee.

Tapped for the awards, given nationally, were Russell Helmlinger, drafting and mechanical drawing instructor at Sidney High School, and William Leighty, principal at Bridgeview Middle School.

——-

Mrs. Margery Fogt, special education teacher at Fairlawn for the past several years, retired at the close of this school year.

Mrs. Fogt has been with the Fairlawn school system since 1958. Her combined teaching experience encompassed 16 year.

25 Years

June 3, 1997

DENVER – Jurors deciding whether Timothy McVeigh lives or dies will hear wrenching testimony about the Oklahoma City bombing, including that of a 10-year-old boy who lost his mother and a rescuer who held a hand buried in the rubble, only to feel the pulse stop.

R.S. District Judge Richard Matsch ruled Tuesday that testimony from those who survived the bombing and lost loved ones is relevant to the jury’s decision on McVeigh’s sentence.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – Vicki A. Mann, 20, was recently selected as president of the Ashland University LEAD VIP. She was selected based on an application and series of interviews by the LEAD VIP executive board.

LEAD VIPs are a select group of students who have demonstrated leadership ability and potential through involvement in extracurricular activities, community service projects, and a willingness toward self exploration and development for the purpose of leading meaningful and productive lives in the world community.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

