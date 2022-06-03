Senior Center to host summer dance

SIDNEY — The Senior Center is hosting a Summer Dance on Friday June 10 at 7 p.m.

Anyone age 50 and better is invited to kick off the summer with a night of “summer” fun and “beach” worthy music. Those dressed in the theme of beach party can be entered into a special drawing.

This is open to the public age 50 or better with a nominal cost of $5 per person. This admission price will include light refreshments and entry into the door prize drawings.

INREALITY Digital DJ will be providing the entertainment. All proceeds go the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney.