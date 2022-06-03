JC Community Days royalty

Kinley Bunke, left, daughter of Derrick and Katie Bunke was crowned 2022 Little Miss of Jackson Center Community Days Festival. Haylee Shields, daughter of David and Misty Shields was crowned 2022 Queen of Jackson Center Community Days Festival. Both were crowned on Thursday, June 2.

