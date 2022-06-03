OSHA investigating death at Francis Manufacturing

RUSSIA – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has opened an investigation into an incident that resulted in one death that occurred at the Francis Manufacturing Company in Russia on June 1.

Scott Allen, the regional director for public affairs and media relations for the U.S. Department of Labor, of which OSHA is a part, confirmed that an investigation is ongoing, and OSHA will be interviewing the employer, potential witnesses, and other employees to try to determine why the incident occurred and if the company is following all of OSHA’s standards and regulations.

No other information, including the employee’s name and cause of death, will be released until OSHA completes the investigation, which by law, they have six months to complete, Allen said.

The Francis Manufacturing Company has no comment at this time.

