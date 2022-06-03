COVID cases see small rise in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County saw a small increase this past week.

There are currently 265 active COVID cases in the county — up nine cases from the 254 cases reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 11,174 cases of COVID-19 with 367 hospitalizations and 188 deaths during the pandemic. There are 10,909 Shelby County residents total who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 2,780,653 total cases of COVID-19, with 117,295 hospitalizations, 13,630 intensive care admissions and 38,657 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 18,628 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 38.34% of the population and up 12 people since last week. Currently, 272 children ages 5 to 11 have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with 702 children ages 12 to 17 having started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

Statewide, 7,338,145 people have been vaccinated, which is 62.78% of the population. All Ohioans 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh

Reach the writer at [email protected]

