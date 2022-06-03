Petitions for 85th State House of Representatives re-certified

SIDNEY — Candidate petitions filed for the Ohio House of State Representatives 85th district were unanimously re-certified at a special meeting of the Shelby County Board of Elections held Friday, June 3.

State representatives for the 85th district that will appear on the ballot in the August special election are for republicans Tim Barhorst, Fort Loramie, Lilli Johnson Vitale, Urbana, and Rochiel Foulk, Urbana. No petitions for other parties were filed for certification.

The meeting was held following a directive issued by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stating that “a three-judge federal panel for the Southern District of Ohio ordered, ‘(a)ssuming no map is approved by midnight on Saturday, May 28, we order Secretary of State Frank LaRose to push back Ohio’s state primaries to Aug. 2, 2022, and to implement Map 3 for this year’s elections only.’”

According to the directive, boards of elections are required to implement the General Assembly district plan that was adopted by the Ohio Redistricting Commission on Feb. 24, 2022, and to conduct a primary election for the offices of state representative, state senator, and member of state central committee on Aug. 2, 2022.

The next regular meeting of the Shelby County Board of Elections will be held June 13 at 9 a.m.

Sidney Daily News reached out to Allen County Board of Elections for information on re-certified petitions for Ohio State Central Committee and received no information as of press time.

Map 3 for the Ohio House Districts 2022 https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_OHIOHOUSE_MAP.jpg Map 3 for the Ohio House Districts 2022

By Blythe Alspaugh [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825.