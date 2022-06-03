On the agendas

North Central Ohio Solid Waste District

BELLEFONTAINE — The Policy Committee of the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District will have a special meeting on Monday, June 6, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. for the purpose to certify the first draft of New EPA Solid Waste Plan. It will be held at the Logan County Friendly Senior Center, 934 S. Main St., Bellefontaine.

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will hold a meeting on Monday, June 6 2022 at 4:15 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Jume 8, at 7 p.m. in the media center.