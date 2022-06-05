The Happy Trails 4H Club takes part in the Jackson Center Community Days Parade on Sunday, June 5.

Live music was held at Jackson Center Community Days on Thursday, June 2.

The Jackson Center Community Days car show was held on Saturday, June 4.

American Legion Post 493 members lead the Jackson Center Community Days Parade on Sunday, June 5.

Members of the Jackson Center High School band march in the Jackson Center Community Days Parade on Sunday, June 5.

Jackson Center Community Days Little Miss Candidates take part in the Jackson Center Community Days Parade on Sunday, June 5.

Members of the Jackson Center Youth Sports Organization take part in the Jackson Center Community Days Parade on Sunday, June 5.

A 1949 Farmall Hi-Crop owned and restored by Warren Sprague, Jr of Jackson Center takes part in the Jackson Center Community Days Parade on Sunday, June 5.

Brinkley Wallace, 7, enjoys a ride on the swings at Jackson Center Community Days on Sunday, June 5. Brinkley is the daughter of Brooks and Brittney Wallace.

Mallory Snider, 10, left, of Fort Loramie, gets a thrill out of The Sizzler Ride while her cousin, Carly Lotz, 7, of Jackson Center, hangs on for dear life. Mallory is the daughter of Luke and Jenifer Snider, and Carly is the daughter of Nathan and Alanna Lotz. The two were hanging out at Jackson Center Community Days on Sunday, June 5.