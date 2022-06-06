Embracing new things

Summer is here!

I am not a fan of 90+ degree weather, but I do love all that there is to do in the summer. My covered back patio gets a lot of use and so does my husband’s grill. There is just something extra yummy about anything cooked on a grill! Maybe it’s just that added ingredient of… I don’t have to cook it, the hubby does!

Finding something to do in Sidney and the surrounding area is easy. The Farmer’s Market is on the square on Saturday mornings, the city pool has opened up and of course there are all the beautiful parks!

When my boys were young, we would go to the Rootbeer stand, order lunch and then drive into Tawawa Park and have a picnic under a shade tree. Once lunch was finished, they would play on the equipment while I read a book. Afterwards we would go thru Chilly Jilly’s for an ice cream cone. That was a couple decades ago, but there is still so much to do and the parks are even better now!

About a year ago my husband bought a Jeep Wrangler. He has wanted one for years and since I wouldn’t ride on his motorcycle when he had one, this was the next best thing. I do enjoy when he takes the top off and we take a drive thru Tawawa Park or around Lake Loramie and down along the river. This past weekend he took the doors off too! I was a bit nervous about that and refused to go on the interstate, but on back country roads it was pretty fun!

The Senior Center gets a little quieter during the summer months because of all the wonderful things to do outside. We have a lot of avid golfers, so they are on the greens whenever weather permits. Our exercise classes and fitness room are still busy. Working out while in air conditioning is much more appealing than doing it outside in the heat!

To help kick off summer in a big way, we are having our Summer Dance on Friday, June 10, at 7 p.m. The theme is “Beach Party” and the music will be provided by InReality Digital DJ. It is open to the public age 50 or better and is only $5 per person. This will include refreshments and door prizes. Wear your most outrageous “beach” outfit and be entered into a drawing.

The Shelby County Historical Society will be having their 5th Annual Tawawa Park Cruise In on Saturday, June 25, from noon to 4 p.m. and the Senior Center will be there to give a helping hand. Cars and Motorcycles welcome. Park and Registration opens at 10 a.m. No registration fees! Early registrations are not necessary and not accepted. Goody bags are given to the first 150 cars registered, with a door prize raffle for all registered cars. The event is free and open to the public; food trucks are available and the public is invited to come and enjoy the afternoon.

Whatever you chose to do this summer, I encourage you to try new things. I wasn’t sure about riding in a Jeep with no doors, but found it to be fun after all! Daddy always said: You never know if you like it until you try it.

As always, I invite you to stop down to the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County at 304 S. West Ave., and claim your two free visits before you join.

Have a great summer! Until I see you at the Center, have a blessed day!

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_HaleRachel.jpg

By Rachel Hale

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.