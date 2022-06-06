‘Just One More …’ theme for Poultry Days

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days will be celebrated June 10-12 with a theme of “Just One More. Just one more Dinner, Just one more Ride, Just one more Song.” This theme is inspired by the many comments from festival goers over the years. Last year the festival reached new heights with sales of 35,500 dinners served and all signs are this year won’t be any different. The chicken and supplies necessary to fuel this barbecue are measured in semi loads as we prepare for what might be the largest barbecue in the world.

The festival will offer a wide variety of activities throughout the weekend and so much chick.

The drive thru and walk thru chicken lines located at 359 S. Center Street, Versailles will offer individual dinners. These lines open at 3:30 Friday, 11:30 Saturday, and 11:00 Sunday. All “chicken” questions should be sent to [email protected]

The Grand Parade will be held at 11 a.m. on June 11. The Antique Car Cruise will be held at 2:30 p.m. on June 12, with a display on South Center Street starting at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required for the Grand Parade while registration for the Antique Car Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of S. Center and W. Ward Streets. The flag raising ceremony involving the VFW, High School Band and elected officials will be at 1 p.m. on June 11.

The festival will offer amusement rides, games, and much more. The 5k Run/Walk is organized by with proceeds benefiting Versailles athletics. 5K registration will extend to the morning of the event which begins at 8 a.m., June 11. There will be free Kiddie Tractor Pull, free FFA Petting Zoo, free Chicken Eating Contest and free Entertainment all weekend.

Social Tent entertainment includes Tricky Dick & The Cover Ups, Brother Believe Me, Eight Ball, Act 3, The Hammer Jockeys and Saw Creek. The Social Tent will offer beverages from The Winery at Versailles, MillerCoors, Anheuser-Busch and Moeller Brew Barn. Better yet there is no price increase from last year and outdoor seating has been expanded again this year.

Congratulations to Ultimate Frisbee which celebrates its 40th year in Versailles. The weekend’s tournament will include 50 teams from throughout the United States and a match between Team USA and Team Canada. These teams will compete June 11 at 5 p.m. inside the track on the festival grounds. Admission is free as these two teams sharpen their skills before competing in the World Games later this summer.

The vendor area will host a large selection of vendors and a NEW charity sale benefiting local scholarships. Other activities include Cornhole Tournament, Chuckaluck, Flower Show, K of C Bingo, Cake & Egg Show, Art & Photography Show, and of course the Miss Chick and Little Miss Poultry Days pageants.

The Poultry Days Board is committed to offering a festival that celebrates our community and welcomes visitors. Visit VersaillesPoultryDays.com for the festival schedule and event details. Get live updates by following Poultry Days on Facebook. Send questions to [email protected]

2022 Versailles Poultry Days schedule of events

Wednesday, June 8

5 – 8 p.m. Art & Photography Show Registration – Multi-Purpose Building

Thursday, June 9

4 – 8 p.m. Vendor Tents Set-Up

5 – 8 p.m. Art & Photography Show Registration – Multi-Purpose Building

Friday, June 10

9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Flower Show Registration – Bus Driver Meeting Room

Noon Miss Chick Contest (Personal Interviews)

Noon – 2 p.m. Vendor Tents Set-Up

1 p.m. Flower Show Judging (Open Class) – Bus Driver Meeting Room

3 – 6 p.m. Friends of the Library Book Sale – Worch Library

3 – 8 p.m. Art & Photography Show – Multi-Purpose Building

3 – 8 p.m. Flower Show – Bus Driver Meeting Room

3 – 11 p.m. Food, Concessions, Rides and Carnival Booths in Operation

3 – 11:30 p.m. Social Tent in Operation

3:30 – 7:30 p.m. DeMange Brothers – Social Tent

3:30 – 8:00 p.m. Drive & Walk-Thru Barbecue Chicken (or sell out)

4 – 9 p.m. Vendor Tents – North Parking Lot

4 – 6 p.m. 5K Run/Walk & Fun Run Packet Pickup (East Lot – Versailles High School)

6 – 10 p.m. Lions Club – Chuckaluck

6 – 10 p.m. K of C Bingo – South of Building

6:30 p.m. Little Miss Poultry Days Contest – Old HS Gym

8 – 11:30 p.m. Tricky Dick & The Cover Ups – Social Tent

Saturday, June 11

7 – 8:15 a.m. 5K Run/Walk & Fun Run Packet Pickup & Registration

New High School – East Parking Lot

8:00 a.m. 1-Mile Fun Run – New High School

8:30 a.m. 5K Run/Walk Race (Awards following) – New High School

8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Egg & Cake Registration – Multi-Purpose Building

9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Ultimate Frisbee Tournament – Heritage Park, Track & Driving Range

9:30 a.m. Awards Ceremony 5K Run/Walk – New High School

9:45 a.m. Egg & Cake Judging – Multi-Purpose Building

11:00 a.m. Grand Parade – Bands, Miss Chick, Floats

11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Drive & Walk-Thru Barbecue Chicken (or sell out)

Noon – 6 p.m. Friends of the Library Book Sale – Worch Library

Noon – 6 p.m. Versailles FFA – Petting Zoo (North Parking Lot near Vendor Tents)

Noon – 6 p.m. NEW Kinder Korner Dunk Tank – Front Lawn

Noon – 8 p.m. Art & Photography Show /Cake & Eggs Show – Multi-Purpose Building

Noon – 8 p.m. Flower Show – Bus Driver Meeting Room

Noon – 9 p.m. Vendor Tents – North Parking Lot

Noon – 10 p.m. K of C Bingo – South of Building

Noon – 11 p.m. Food, Concessions, Rides and Carnival Booths in Operation

Noon – 11:30 p.m. Social Tent in Operation

12:30 – 3:30 p.m. Kevin and The Others – Social Tent

1 – 4 p.m. Versailles Area Museum – Open House

1 – 10 p.m. Lions Club – Chuckaluck

1 p.m. Flag Raising Ceremony– Front of Old High School

2 – 3 p.m. Versailles Community Band – Front Lawn

2 – 4 p.m. Miss Chick Contest – Finals & Crowning – Old High School Gym

4 – 7 p.m. The Hammer Jockeys – Social Tent

5 p.m. Ultimate Team USA vs Team Canada – Track

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Egg & Cake Show – Awards

7 p.m. Ultimate Frisbee Cool Hand Egg Eating Contest – Heritage Park

7:30 – 11:30 p.m. Brother Believe Me – Social Tent

Sunday, June 12

9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Ultimate Frisbee Tournament – Heritage Park

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Antique Car Parade Registration (South Center and Ward Streets)

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Antique Car Parade Cruise-In (South Center St)

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Drive & Walk-Thru Barbecue Chicken (or sell out)

Noon – 1 p.m. Kiddie Tractor Pull Registration – Driveway to the Vendor Area

Noon Corn Hole Tournament – Registration/Sign-in – Front Lawn

Noon – 3 p.m. Art & Photography Show (Pick-Up from 2-3 p.m.)

Noon – 4 p.m. Friends of the Library Book Sale – Worch Library

Noon – 5 p.m. Vendor Tents – North Parking Lot

Noon – 5 p.m. Versailles FFA – Petting Zoo (North Parking Lot near Vendor Tents)

Noon – 6 p.m. New Kinder Korner Dunk Tank – Front Lawn

Noon – 6 p.m. Flower Show – Bus Driver Meeting Room

Noon – 9 p.m. Food, Concessions, Rides and Carnival Booths in Operation

Noon – 10:30 p.m. Social Tent in Operation

12:30 p.m. Corn Hole Tournament – Front Lawn (in the gym if rain)

12:30 p.m. Chicken Eating Contest Registration – Front Lawn

1 p.m. Chicken Eating Contest – Front Lawn

1 p.m. Kiddie Tractor Pull – Driveway to the Vendor Area

1 – 3:30 p.m. Act-3 – Social Tent

1 – 4 p.m. Versailles Area Museum – Open House

1 – 7 p.m. K of C Bingo – South of Building

2 p.m. Ultimate Frisbee Championship Matches & Awards – Heritage Park

2:30 p.m. Antique Car Parade

3 – 9 p.m. Lions Club – Chuckaluck

4 – 6:30 p.m. Eight Ball – Social Tent

6 p.m. Flower Show – Entry Pick Up Deadline

7 – 10:30 p.m. Saw Creek – Social Tent