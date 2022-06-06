SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of April 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Jacob Colbey Penland Miller, 23, of Lima, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Todd Woodard, 48, of Piqua, was charged with reasonable control and seat belt violation, $166 fine.

Ryan J. Brockman, 38, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Jeanette S. Riethman, 53, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sherrell L. Martin, 43, of Redford, Michigan, was charged with following too close, $130 fine.

Jordan Rae Demarcus, 26, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

Roy C. Hoskins, 49, of Bellefontaine, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Jesse Garcia, 26, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged with no operator’s license, dismissed, $111 fine.

Marlene L. Hinkle, 84, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Krystina B. Livingston, 31, of Toledo, was charged with driving under suspension, speeding and contempt, $187 fine.

Scott Joseph Steineman, 33, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cameryn Michael Ellis, 20, of Bellefontaine, was charged with speeding and operating a motor vehicle with a temporary permit, $200 fine.

Alexandra Evangeline Cummings, 34, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Curtis L. Everett, 50, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Thomas J. Ross, 42, of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Betsy A. Ruff, 43, of Connersville, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Austin L. Arrington, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Robert Parker, 34, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $182 fine.

Lance S. Wacker, 33, of St. Henry, was charged with seat belt violation, $122 fine.

Jordan Michael Paul Young, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Elaine M. Seger, 64, of Fort Loramie, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Francis Eugene Harkness, 77, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Cheryl L. Oda, 69, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.

Janice L. Booth, 62, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Bruce E. McCoy, 52, of Bellefontaine, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Brandon Lehman, 35, of Fletcher, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Nicholas W. Terry, 32, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, dismissed, $111 fine.

Cody M. Smith, 26, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Dalton C. Spradlin, 30, of Russells Point, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Debra Lumbatis, 66, of Conover, was charged with traffic in Tawawa Park, $186 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

