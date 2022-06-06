A Day of Action

City of Sidney employees volunteer their time to spread mulch and other yard work at Clear Creek Farms Children’s Home on Thursday, June 20. The program is part of The United Way “Day of Action” program. The Fire, Police, Public Works, IT, and Community Development are some of the Sidney City Departments that are participating.

City of Sidney employees volunteer their time to spread mulch and other yard work at Clear Creek Farms Children’s Home on Thursday, June 20. The program is part of The United Way “Day of Action” program. The Fire, Police, Public Works, IT, and Community Development are some of the Sidney City Departments that are participating. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_SDN060722UnitedWayVolunteer.jpg City of Sidney employees volunteer their time to spread mulch and other yard work at Clear Creek Farms Children’s Home on Thursday, June 20. The program is part of The United Way “Day of Action” program. The Fire, Police, Public Works, IT, and Community Development are some of the Sidney City Departments that are participating. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News