June 7, 1897

At a meeting of the Shelby County Central committee Saturday afternoon a resolution was adopted, calling a mass convention to meet in the assembly room of the court house on June 16 to select delegates to the state and senatorial conventions.

——-

J.E. Russell, president of the alumni association at Sidney High school, announced today that the banquet which was to have been held in the armory tomorrow evening has been declared off on account of the committee being unable to sell enough tickets to defray the expenses of the banquet.

——-

Web Serline and George Dickas rode over to Urbana yesterday on their wheels. They viewed the jail and court house where the trouble was last week and saw the tree on which Mitchell was hanged. It is nearly stripped of bark by persons desiring a piece of it as a relic.

100 Years

June 7, 1922

An enthusiastic meeting of the Shelby County Democratic Central committee was held last evening in the assembly room of the court house with a large attendance. Purpose of the meeting was to discuss plans for the fall campaign. Committee members endorsed the following for re-election; Senator Atlee Pomerene; Common Pleas Judge J.D. Barnes, and Appeals Judge H.L. Ferneding.

——-

A.H. Brockman, South Ohio avenue, well known hay man, escaped injury yesterday afternoon when the truck he was driving was stuck by a Big Four train at the Pemberton crossing. He was loading a car of hay and driving slowly across the track, when his truck apparently stalled. He was able to leap to safety. The truck was a total wreck.

——-

The march, “Aviation Tournament,” written by Wilbur Piper of Sidney, will be featured during the band concert Thursday evening. The number has recently been arranged for band and will be given its first rendition during the concert, the first of the season.

75 Years

June 7, 1947

Wilfred H. Olding was installed as commander of the Disabled American Veterans at a ceremony held last evening in the D.A.V. rooms in the Monumental building. Taking office with Olding were: Rudmor Miars, senior vice commander; Charles Setsor, junior vice commander; Pearl Johnson, adjutant; Eugene Millett, Treasurer, and Francis Nearing, service officer.

——-

Announcement of the change of ownership of the T&T Dry Cleaning service in Jackson Center was made today by Forest Gerstner who has purchased the business from M.E. Turner, also of Jackson Center. Turner will continue as assistant manager.

——-

Four Sidney students are among the 550 seniors at Miami University who will receive their degrees tomorrow. They are Richard J. Crusey, Louise Elsner, Rebecca Elsner, and Sara Bess Loudenbeck.

50 Years

June 7, 1972

Two brothers graduated this weekend in their fields of education.

Terry Pellman, R.R. 6, Sidney, graduated Sunday from Urbana College where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in social service. Lloyd William Pellman, 1699 Amberwood Drive, South Pasadena, California, graduated Saturday from the Loyola University School of Law, South Pasadena.

They are the sons of Mrs. Emerson Pellman, R.R. 6, Sidney, and the late Mr. Pellman.

——-

Bill Hudson, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Hudson, Sidney, has been named chairman of the Black Students Union at Bluffton College where he is a student. The appointment is for the 1972-73 academic year.

——-

WASHINGTON – American farms are increasingly becoming places where people either live or work – but not both.

25 Years

June 7, 1997

Sidney City Council will introduce a new noise ordinance at Monday’s meeting, set to begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 201 W. Poplar St.

The ordinance stems from citizen complaints about loud music, particularly from car stereos. Under the legislation, prepared by City Law Director Michael Smith, no person will be permitted to play any radio, tape recorder, cassette player, compact disc player or other device if the sound is audible from 50 feet from the device producing the sound.

——-

SEATTLE – A self described Milk-a-holic is suing the dairy industry, claiming that a lifetime of drinking whole milk contributed to his clogged arteries and a minor stroke.

Norman Mayo, 61, believes he might have avoided his health problems if he had been warned on milk cartons about fat and cholesterol. “I drank milk like some people drink beer or water,” he said. “I’ve always loved a nice cold glass of milk, and I’ve drank a log of it.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

