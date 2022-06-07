Lima Symphony Orchestra brings back Live Symphony Storytimes

WAPAKONETA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra’s popular Symphony Storytime program will travel to different locations throughout the region during the month of June.

Featuring performances by musicians from the Lima Symphony Orchestra, these programs will focus on different themes and tie those themes to basic musical concepts.

At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, the Lima Symphony Orchestra will perform at the Auglaize County Public District Library, 203 Perry St. Wapakoneta.

The theme of the program is “Monsters” and features King Jack and the Dragon by Peter Bently (2011), The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson (1999), and Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak (1963), all accompanied by live music from Lima Symphony Orchestra musicians. The program will draw upon classical music standards to brings the scary monsters to life and add elements of excitement and reflection to the program, and examine how composers use different effects to get hearts pounding.

With a focus on creative movement and music literacy, “Symphony Storytime” is designed to spark children’s imaginations and foster a lifelong love of and appreciation for music. This program is appropriate for all ages and is free and open to the public. These performances are part of the Lima Symphony’s ongoing commitment to music education and their firm belief that music and the other arts are critical tools in building strong communities.

This project is supported by the following underwriters: AC Dienstberger Foundation; G.A. Wintzer & Son Co.; State Bank; Thermal Gard Window and Door; Van Wert County Foundation; and Mercer County Civic Foundation.