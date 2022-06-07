Troy-Hayner Cultural Center hosts 2022 Photography Competition and Exhibit

TROY — The Through Our Eyes 2022 will be on display at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center through June 26.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

This year’s jurors Timothy Wells, an artist and educator whose work includes photography and installation art, and Leiann Stewart, who is the executive director of the Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau, had a difficult job picking winners from 75 works submitted by 30 photographers. A complete list of participating artists and winners is available at www.troyhayner.org/exhibits.

The ever popular Through Our Eyes Photography Competition and Exhibit premiered in the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center in 1993 and has continued every three or four years since. Each show brings changes and challenges as the art of photography evolves. Through Our Eyes is a regional competition and photos were taken in Miami, Shelby, Darke, Champaign, Clark, or Montgomery County. This year’s divisions were Landscape, Digitally Altered, Youth, Abstraction and Life in Miami County. Through Our Eyes 2022 is sponsored by The Friends of Hayner, Judy Deeter, and the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

