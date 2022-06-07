SPD seeks the help identifying female

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to help identify a female they want to question about a stolen credit card purchase.

The female is wanted for questioning in regard to a May 21, 2022, incident where a stolen credit card was used at Walmart to make a large purchase. According to a press release from Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, the credit card had been stolen earlier on May 21, 2022, from a vehicle parked at Flanagan’s Sports Complex located at 650 Riverside Drive. The vehicle had been damaged as a result of the theft incident.

Any citizens with information regarding the identity of the female or theft incident are asked to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).