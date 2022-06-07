SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of April 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Kevin Michael Boss, 40, of Brighton, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Anthony James Logan, 43, of Redford, Michigan, was charged with driving under suspension, speeding and contempt, $157 fine.

Adam Joseph Snyder, 25, of Perrysburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jonathan James Tippett, 24, of Grand Blanc, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cassandra Marie Winburn, 34, of Georgetown, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Adreanna M. Davis, 26, of Bainbridge, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Karter Steven Elsner, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kenneth E. Hickman, 57, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ian M. Kutt, 43, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brian J. Taborn, 25, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $157 fine.

Dylan T. Smock, 18, of Quincy, was charged with right of way on a public highway, $136 fine.

Cody A. Evans, 31, of Cridersville, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $157 fine.

Tina M. Luma, 59, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph M. Schnippel, 83, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Aaron Williams, of Degraff, was charged with parking an unlicensed vehicle on a public street, $76 fine.

Austin Blake Melvin, 22, of Fletcher, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Shatara Richards, of Sidney, was charged with parking an unlicensed vehicle on a public street, $76 fine.

Robert Johnson, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

William Gillespie, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Carl H. Shaw, 56, of Sidney, was charged with parking an unlicensed vehicle on a public street, $76 fine.

Jordan E. Duckro, 32, of Botkins, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Matthew Beaty, of Beavercreek, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Ashley N. Eichelberger, 37, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kourtney C. Gallimore, 31, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Ryan Anderson, 30, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $163 fine.

Cali Marie Benetis, 20, of Spring Valley, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.

Vanessa Kaye Mumaw, 31, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Edilberto Sanchez Jr., 29, of Rio Grande City, Texas, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stephanie C. Gray, 46, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lei Liu, 44, of Flushing, New York, was charged with right way when turning left, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Miracle D. Scott, 23, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Matthew G. Norris, 52, of Piqua, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $461 fine.

Joslyn Rae Slone, 22, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, expired plates and contempt, $161 fine.

Richard L. Trombley, 29, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Misty R. Reed Herbert, 41, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Steve Michael Reed, 20, of Maplewood, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement, $230 fine.

Joshua D. Hogeland, 38, of Grand Blanc, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brett Michael George, 37, of Hilliard, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ryan J. Stepleton, 19, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jerome Dominic Golston, 30, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alan Jerome Bochenek, 60, of Saint Paris, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Journey Noel Boyle, 18, of Celina, was charged with seat belt violation, $106 fine.

Maddison Lynn Ann Brandewie, 24, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brandon M. Henak, 35, of Bucyrus, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $161 fine.

Ally Nicole Booker, 23, of Troy, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Robert Parker, 34, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, dismissed, $136 fine.

Matthew Dominic Rockwell, 18, of Sidney, was charged with failure to file registration, $136 fine.

Danielle Renee Stephenson, 19, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear and contempt, $161 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

