Botkins Carousel ready to roll

BOTKINS — The countdown is on for the 58th annual Botkins Carousel.

This year’s event will be held Friday, June 10, through Sunday, June 12. The weekend of fun kicks off with the queen pageant Friday night at 7 p.m. at Botkins High School.

Food vendors and mechanical rides will open at 6 p.m., with Karma’s Pawn performing from 8 p.m. to midnight.

“We’re hoping for nice weather and large crowds,” said chairman Lucas Greve. The annual event is sponsored by the Botkins Community Club.

The Hometown Proud 5K will be held Saturday, June 11. Signups will be from 7-8:15 a.m. at the Botkins Pool, with the race starting at 8:30 a.m. A 1-mile fun run will be held at 9 a.m.

The kids tractor pull by the National Kiddie Tractor Pullers Association will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. for children age 3-10 years of age. Registration will be from noon to 1 p.m.

New entertainment for the festival is a Saturday performance by The Reaganomics, who will take the stage between 8:30 pm. and midnight. The group, from Columbus, Ohio, performs 80s dance and party music.

Retired Botkins Police Chief Tom Glass will serve as the grand marshal for Sunday’s parade, “Summer Past Times.” The parade begins at 1 p.m. and will start at the corner of Robinhood and State Street and turn north on Main Street and turn east on East Walnut Street and finish at the corner of East Walnut and Sycamore streets.

After the parade, a rolling car show will be held on Walnut Street at 2:30 p.m., weather permitting.

The festival ends Sunday with the Grand Raffle Drawing at 6 p.m.

Friday, June 10

6 p.m. Food Vendors and Rides Open

6 – 8 p.m. Happy Hour at Beer Stand

6 – 11 p.m. Mechanical Rides

7 p.m. Carousel Queen Pageant at Botkins School

8 p.m. – Midnight Karma’s Pawn Band

Saturday, June 11

8:30 a.m. – Hometown Proud 5K- signups from 7 – 8:15 am at Botkins Pool.

9 a.m. – 1 Mile Fun Run

11 a.m. -Food Vendors and Beer Stand Open

Noon – 11 p.m. Mechanical Rides

Noon – Botkins 3rd/ 4th Grade Baseball Game

1 p.m. – Kids Tractor Pull by The National Kiddie Tractor Pullers Association | Ages 3-10 yrs – Register Noon – 1 pm

1 – 7 p.m. – Face Painting by TNT Colors

2:22 p.m. – “Something To-Do at 2:22”- donations will go towards Doc Mielke’s Track and CC Scholarship Fund. Register – 2 pm at Botkins Pool

4 p.m. – Euchre Tournament – Register 3:30 p.m.

5 – 9 p.m. – Ribeye Sandwiches – by Botkins FFA and Cattleman’s Association

6 – 8 p.m. – Happy Hour at Beer Stand

8:30 p.m.-midnight – The Reaganomics

Sunday, June 12

8 am – noon- Breakfast – by Botkins Park Board

Noon – Food Vendors and Beer Stand Open

Noon – 6 p.m. Mechanical Rides

1 p.m. Carousel Parade – Theme “Summer Past Times” with retiring Police Chief, Tom Glass as Grand Marshal

2:30 p.m. – Barbecue Chicken Dinners – by Botkins Community Club

2:30 p.m. – ? – Rolling Car Show on Walnut St. after the parade weather permitting

2:30 – 5 p.m. – Free Pony Rides

3 p.m. Bean Bag Tournament – Register 2:30 p.m.

3 – 5 p.m. – New Horizon Music Group

6 p.m. – Grand Raffle drawing