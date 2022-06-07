Nominations open for WiBN Women of Impact

DAYTON — Nominations are now open for the Women in Business Networking (WiBN) Class of 2023 Women of Impact. If you know a potential woman of impact and would like to nominate her, visit https://conta.cc/38GIvSG for more information and to complete the form. Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. on July 15, 2022.

Nominees chosen to be a 2023 woman of impact will be notified by email in August/September. The latest class members will be revealed during the 2022 WiBN Leadership Conference on November 1, 2022. Visit BBB.org/local/0322/wibn for more information about ticket sales and sponsorship.

WiBN has a long history of recognizing women who are working to improve their communities, leading and developing others in their professional networks and advocating for all women. A woman of impact inspires and encourages those around her to actively challenge the status quo. She is a force of change in both her professional and personal life and she makes a lasting impression on others. She is passionate about her work, philanthropy and relationships. Her efforts are not always splashy and bold. Instead, she impacts the world around her through ripples that turn into waves. This recognition program is designed to recognize women others strive to emulate.

“We are very excited to receive nominations for the Women of Impact Class of 2023. Think of women you know making a difference in the Miami Valley. If you know of a woman personally or professionally that has been a role model for you or others, consider nominating them for this honor,” Sheri Sword, WiBN executive director, said.

Call Sheri Sword at 937-610-2277 with questions.