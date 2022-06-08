125 Years

June 8, 1897

The meeting of the Sidney Driving Club at the fairgrounds next week promises to be as good if not better than any of its previous efforts. Eighty-one horses are entered and some good racing is assured. The attendance is expected to be much larger than in previous years. The races will open on Tuesday and run through Thursday.

——-

A council of the Fraternal Order of America was instituted in the hall of the Junior Order of American Mechanics last night. W.E. VanRiper was installed as worthy councilor, with John L. Burch as vice worthy councilor.

——-

Dr. F.D. Anderson has been selected as township physician for Clinton township for the coming year.

100 Years

June 8, 1922

E.D. Brautigam and Carl Tunks, residents of West Perry township, have filed a mandamus action in common pleas court against the county board of education. The action grows out of the local of the new school building at Pemberton by the board. Residents of the western portion of the township feel the school should be more centrally located in the township.

——-

The big auto truck of the Wagner Beverage company was totally destroyed by fire a short distance north of Cridersville yesterday afternoon. Backfiring of the engine is blamed as the cause. The truck, which was in route to Lima with 50 cases of Wagner’s beverage, was driven by Howard Voress who had a narrow escape from being burned.

——-

The senior class play, “Clarence,” which proved so popular when presented last week as a part of the commencement program, will be given again on Friday evening of this week as a benefit for the Business Girls Association.

75 Years

June 8, 1947

Twenty former servicemen were among the 135 young men and women graduating from Sidney High school at the 76th annual commencement exercises held last night in the high school auditorium. Dr. Gaston B. Foote, pastor of Grace Methodist Church, at Dayton, gave the commencement address.

——-

A labor agreement providing for six paid holidays and a six-cent general hourly increase, effective immediately, was announced today jointly by Henry Ver Wayne, personnel manager, Copeland Refrigeration Corp. and John Thomas, business manager for UE-CIO Local 706.

——-

First Lieutenant Virginia McMillin is home on terminal leave following two years of service with the U.S. Army nursing corps. For the past 18 months she has been stationed overseas, principally in Austria. She entered service following her graduation from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of nursing in 1945.

50 Years

June 8, 1972

NEW YORK – Cincinnati Reds, currently the hottest team in the National League, open a three-game series tonight in New York against the Eastern Division leading Mets.

The Reds have won their last seven games, all on the road, and are eyeing the club record of 12 in a row they set in 1957 while on the road.

——-

ANNA – Delphis Richardson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Richardson of 304 North Second street, Anna, received a doctor of medicine degree from Ohio State University, college of medicine, June1.

Dr. Richardson graduated from Anna High school and will begin his internship at Children’s Hospital, Columbus, July 1. He plans to specialize in pediatrics.

25 Years

June 8, 1997

PASADENA, Calif. – Jupiter may be a little more Earth-like than NASA scientists once believed, with expanses as dry as Death Valley and as wet as rain forests. The possibility of life, however, remains slim.

Scientists who had predicted water on the giant planet were surprised by the rather dry readings sent back from Galileo spacecraft probe on Dec. 7, 1995. The probe eventually disintegrated in the swirling atmosphere.

——-

VERSAILLES – A Sidney-based engineering firm has been named for a future building project at the school.

Freytag and Associates of Sidney was selected by Versailles Board of Education recently as the architectural firm for the upcoming building project. The firm would provide preliminary planning for the building renovation or construction.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

