Ohio Living celebrates Dorothy Love centennial anniversary

SIDNEY — Ohio Living will commemorate its centennial anniversary with various events and celebrations at each of its senior living communities throughout 2022.

Each celebration is an opportunity to cherish the people, places and memories that have formed its legacy over the past 100 years.

In 1922, Ohio Living opened its first community, Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home, in Sidney, Ohio. 100 years later, the company is proud to be one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit, multi-site aging services organizations. They have expanded into 12 life plan communities, Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, Ohio Living Physician Services, Ohio Living Palliative Medicine and the Ohio Living Foundation.

“We are truly honored to be celebrating 100 years of Ohio Living,” said Laurence Gumina, chief executive officer at Ohio Living. “Our legacy is rooted in our commitment to faith, compassion and community, which started 100 years ago at Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home.

“Our longevity speaks volumes of the leadership, staff, donors, board members, residents, patients, family members and communities that have all been a part of this great organization.”

In recognition of the centennial, Ohio Living Dorothy Love will be hosting a Cornerstone Celebration for Residents, Family, and Employees on Sunday, June 12, from 2-4 p.m., on the campus south parking lot, near the shelter house (in the event of inclement weather will be held in the Amos Community Center), commemorating the original laying of the cornerstone held 100 years ago. Guest speakers will include Sidney Mayor Mardie Milligan, Daniel Ginis, Ohio Living Chief Development Officer, and Cristal Vincent, Executive Director Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

People are invited to visit OhioLiving100th.org or call 937-498-2391 to learn more about its

history and upcoming centennial celebrations.