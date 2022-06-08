Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

• The Senior Center will host a Summer Dance at 7 p.m. The theme is beach party and those dressed to theme will be entered into a special drawing. Event is open to the public age 50 or better with a nominal cost of $5 per person. This admission price will include light refreshments and entry into the door prize drawings. All proceeds go the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

• The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the dance will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. Cover charge is $7 per person. Mike Willis will be performing. Food will be available. Open to anyone 21 and older.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

• Novel’s at Night with Angie will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. June’s book is “Where the Lost Wander” by Amy Harmon.