Minster Eagles announce scholarship winners

Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
MINSTER — The Minster Eagles recently announced their scholarship recipients for 2022.
Kyla Stachler, of New Bremen, and Eli Rindler, of Minster, both received a $1,000 scholarship toward their college education. Stacher is the daughter of Brian Stachler and Sarah Amelung. Rindler is the son of Ryan and Kaye Rindler.
Stachler will be attending the University of Cincinnati majoring in Education with a goal of being a middle school teacher. Rindler will be attending the University of Cincinnati and majoring in Computer Science with a goal of being a software developer.
The Minster Eagles congratulates both students for being recipients of the scholarship. The Minster Eagles provides two scholarships per year for sons or daughters of their members.
