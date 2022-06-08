Absentee ballots available

SIDNEY — Absentee voter ballots for the Primary Election are available at the Shelby County Board of Elections Office, 230 E. Court St., Sidney. Registered voters may email or call the Board of Elections to request an application at [email protected] or 937-498-7207. Applications for absentee ballots to be mailed must be received by noon on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Early in-person voting hours at the board office are:

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Wednesday through Friday, July 6 – 8

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Monday through Friday, July 11 – 15

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Monday through Friday, July 18 – 22

• 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Monday through Friday, July 25 – 29

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Saturday, July 30

• 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Sunday, July 31

• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Monday, Aug. 1