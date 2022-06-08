Samaritan Works offers ‘Staycation’ Giveaway

SIDNEY – With gasoline prices going through the roof, and the cost of everything else on an upward spiral, family summer fun this year can be difficult, if not impossible,

However, Samaritan Works is offering a way for local residents to enjoy the offerings of Sidney and Shelby County, for as little as a dollar.

As part of its fundraising efforts, the local nonprofit sober living organization is sponsoring the Happiness is Homemade “Staycation” Giveaway. Local merchants, food and entertainment establishments have donated more than $350 worth of gift certificates and prizes – allowing folks to stay at home and enjoy Sidney and Shelby County.

“When it took me almost $80 to fill up my tank recently, a pleasure trip to Columbus was definitely out of the question,” said Program and Participant Advocate Kim Palmer. “That’s how we hit on the idea to help people enjoy the summer, while helping out local businesses.”

A few of the items donated include free pizzas, dog washes, restaurant certificates, haircuts, ethnic food choices, gourmet coffee and, of course, ice cream.

“Our businesses really came through not only in supporting the mission of Samaritan Works, but in helping their local patrons enjoy the summer without breaking the bank,” said Palmer.

Samaritan Works is a faith-based non-profit which provides assistance for those wishing to begin their journey of living a sober lifestyle and continue their recovery from addiction.

Samaritan Works offers people in recovery a way to advance toward a new life in a sober, safe, compassionate and healing, faith-filled community. Residential sober living houses are just the beginning. The program also works with hundreds of people each year who need assistance through referrals, planning, coaching and sometimes, by just being an open, non-judgmental sounding board. In short, we are teaching people struggling with addiction how to live without the help of alcohol and/or drugs.

While receiving funding from the Shelby County United Way, the 501(c)3 non-profit is able to provide all of these services through the generosity of our community.

Tickets for the giveaway are $1 each, a book of six for $5 or 150 entries for $100. The drawing for the local prize package will be held at 5 p.m. on July 15. Tickets may be purchased through any board member of Samaritan Works, or by visiting www.SamaritanWorks.org and clicking the link.