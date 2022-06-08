Crash victims identified

GREENVILLE — The couple aboard a helicopter which crashed Tuesday morning south of Greenville have been identified.

According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, deputies, along with bystanders of the incident, worked heroically to extricate one occupant of the fiery crash, Charles Zimmer, age 34, by means of fire extinguishers and buckets of water from a nearby home.

Mr. Zimmer was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue and Arcanum Rescue prior to being airlifted by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries. The second occupant of the helicopter, Krista Zimmer, 35, was pronounced dead on the scene after succumbing to injuries sustained in the crash.

Bystanders to the incident reported deputies rushing to the aid of the helicopter’s occupants while flames were seen shooting multiple feet in the air.

The investigation into the crash will be conducted by the NTSB as well as the FAA.