125 Years

June 9, 1897

William Piper, one of our leading dry goods men, this week will commence making some improvements in his store. He will enlarge his stor room by building a 40-foot, two-story brick addition to the rear with a basement under the entire addition. The front will be changed by placing an entrance in the center. He also expects to heat the entire building and that of the Piper Bros. by steam and light the two buildings with electric light – putting in his own electric light plant.

——-

The race meeting of the Sidney Driving Club opened this afternoon at the fairgrounds, with a fair-sized audience for the first day. Notwithstanding the heavy rain of yesterday, the track is in very good condition.

——-

The bar of Michael Shaffer, who lives three miles northeast of Sidney on the Murphy pike, was destroyed by fire yesterday afternoon.

100 Years

June 9, 1922

Work of repairing the weather vane on the court house tower was started this week by Harley Philipps and Mose Bush. The work is being done at the highest point on the court house tower and has been attracting much attention. The entire weather vane and the stack upon which it rests, which weigh about 300 pounds, are to be removed and repaired.

——-

The seniors at Holy Angels High school will present “The Spell of the Image,” as their class play in the high school auditorium, June 14-15. Members of the cast are: Emerson O’Leary, Ladonna Smith, Vincent Okenfels, John Sproul, Ada McClain, Florence Zimmerman, Jannette Crusey, Salome Kingseed, Catherine Kerber, Hilda Raterman, Charles Keeler, Jesse Waggoner, Clara Kessler, Mark Moloney, Leo Roth, Awilda Anderson and Forrest Lee.

75 Years

June 9, 1947

Rev. Paul J. Knapke, C.P.P.S., professor at St. Charles Seminary, Carthagena, gave the commencement address for the 33 members of the graduating class at Holy Angels High school Sunday afternoon in the sanctuary of the church. Two scholarships to the College of Mount St. Joseph-on-the-Ohio, at Cincinnati, were presented to Miss Rita May Staley and Miss Catherine Raterman.

——-

In one of three alarms answered by Sidney firemen over the weekend, they spent three hours Saturday night in extinguishing a blaze in 1,500 feet of railroad ties along the Big Four railroad at Lincoln street which had been set on fire by section hands.

50 Years

June 9, 1972

Wednesday afternoon marked the last trip Si Russell will make as Sidney city school bus driver. Russell took the wheel of the No. 5 bus Wednesday afternoon for the last leg of his day’s work which has meant 10,000 miles a year, which adds up to 350,000 miles in his 35-year career.

——-

A new Family YMCA will be operational in Sidney within approximately 18 months! The full facility YMCA was assured Wednesday night as it was announced pledges and donations totaling $1,357,764 had been received by the Sidney Shelby County Family YMCA building drive committee.

——-

BOWLING GREEN – Mike Frilling, one-time Anna standout, received a letter for his pitching services on the Bowling Green State University baseball varsity, during the spring campaign.

He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Frilling of McCartyville.

25 Years

June 9, 1997

Shelby County residents should e wary of groups of people driving through the county offering to paint barns, said Shelby County Sheriff’s Detective Mark Henman.

When someone comes to a residence offering to paint a building, Henman suggested the landowner first check out the painter. The sheriff’s office can be asked for information and would like to know the location of such painters, he said.

——-

COLUMBUS – With standout shot-putter Jodi Borges leading the way, the Minster girls made the most of their opportunities to finish the highest of any area squad in the final team standings at Columbus Saturday in the State Track Meet.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

