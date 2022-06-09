Ohio Living Dorothy Love announces balance fair

SIDNEY — Ohio Living Dorothy Love will be hosting a free Balance Fair that is open to the public on Thursday, June 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Amos Community Center.

Each year, millions of people, aged 65 and older, fall. More than one out of four older people fall each year, but less than half tell their doctor. Falling once doubles the chances of falling again. Falls are serious and costly:

• 1 out of 5 falls causes a serious injury such as broken bones and head injury.

• Each year, 3 million older people are treated in emergency departments for fall injuries.

• More than 95% of hip fractures are caused by falling, usually sideways.

• Falls are the most common cause of traumatic brain injuries.

Research has identified many conditions that contribute to falling. These are called risk factors. Many risk factors can be changed or modified to help prevent falls. One of those risk factors is difficulty with walking and balance. Balance is the body’s ability to maintain the center of gravity over your base of support. All of the bodily systems are important to maintain balance. If a body system is impaired, compensation of this is most important in order to minimize risk of falling.

At the Ohio Living Dorothy Love Balance Fair, attendees will learn how to prevent falls, optimize safety and assure they have the correct equipment to maintain good balance at home with a free balance screening, home safety education and exercises from the Ohio Living Dorothy Love therapy team. Health screenings, hearing and balance information, chair massages, and tours of the Sargeant Family Center for Aquatic Therapy & Rehab will also be available.

Pre-registration for this event is required by June 27 and can be done by calling 937-498-2391.