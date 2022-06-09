Second person dies of injuries

GREENVILLE — Both people involved in a helicopter crash Tuesday have died.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner, Charles Zimmer, age 34, died Thursday morning at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

Mr. Zimmer was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue and Arcanum Rescue prior to being airlifted by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries. The second occupant of the helicopter, his wife, Krista Zimmer, 35, was pronounced dead on the scene after succumbing to injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash happened on their property in the 5000 blocik of Hogpath Road in Greenville.

An investigation into the crash is being conducted by the NTSB as well as the FAA.