Council discusses new Sidney vision statement

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney’s vision statement was discussed during the Sidney City Council workshop session Monday evening.

City Manager Andrew Bowsher presented a new city of Sidney vision statement for Sidney City Council members to discuss.

“On May 11, 2022, City Council and senior staff conducted a strategic planning session. Within this session, we coordinated the execution of a charrette centered on a SOAR Analysis (Strengths, Opportunities, Aspirations, and Results). Our combined efforts led to the culmination of a vision statement. ‘The city of Sidney is a global nucleus of entrepreneurial innovation, with a focus on family values and small town vibrancy.’”

In addition to this statement, he said city leaders came up with the following citywide priorities to strategically build from, moving forward:

• Build upon on our strengths and positive community momentum by supporting city staff and local leadership, along with the generous community stakeholders, who bring about exceptional services and amenities.

• Recognize opportunities for sustained economic growth through residential, commercial and industrial development in both our downtown and greater community.

• Share our aspirations for nurturing a family-friendly community with multi-modal connectivity to our preeminent quality of life assets.

• Tout the entrepreneurial innovation that occurs in our global business and manufacturing facilities.

• Identify risks and roadblocks to maintaining financial soundness and the critical public infrastructure for the vibrant community that we envision.

Council members discussed the wording of the statement, and considered whether it sounded attractive, new, fresh, or too elevated of language. Most members agreed they liked the direction and goal of the statement of drawing new people into the city and going in a new fresh direction, separate from a past Sidney direction.

After some brief discussion, Mayor Mardie Milligan said they would wait for the summery results Richard “Rick” Hanes, vice president of Business and Community Partnerships with Edison State Community College, of information he found about the state of Sidney as an organization using the SOAR Analysis. City Council also directed city staff to create alternative statements with a couple of wording changes to bring back for further consideration at a future City Council meeting.

In other business, a review of the June 20, 2022, Zoning Board of Appeals and the Planning Commission meeting, and a review of the prospective City Council agenda items for the next 30 days was given.

During city manager comments, Bowsher said the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure (GOBA) will be coming through town and will kick off Saturday, June 18; riders will spend their weekend in Sidney. They are still seeking volunteers to help out during the weekend.

In final business, council members went into an executive session to discuss the appointment of a public official and the employment of a public employee, and the purchase of property for public purposes. No action was taken by council members after they emerged from the executive session and went back into the regular session.