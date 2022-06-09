Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

May 29 – June 4

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to 13 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s 911 dispatch center. That’s four more than the week prior.

Seven of the 13 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including Lockington and excluding Russia. There were six dispatches in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry Townships including the village of Port Jefferson.

In the Houston district, six of the seven patients were transported to the hospital. One patient refused transport after being evaluated by EMS personnel. Russia Fire first responders were dispatched to assist on four EMS calls, three of which they responded to.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem were dispatched to six incidents. Spirit EMS responded to five of the six incidents, while Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to two of the six. Perry Port Salem Rescue handled the call Spirit didn’t respond on, as Spirit was already on another emergency call in Loramie Township at the time. Port Jefferson firefighters assisted with one call. Of the six incidents, four people were taken to the hospital; one patient refused transport after being evaluated; and one call was cancelled by the medical alarm company prior to EMS arrival.

Of the 10 patients transported, one was taken to Children’s Medical Center in Dayton; six were taken to Wilson Health; two to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy; and one to Kettering Health Piqua.

Spirit EMS responded to 92.3% of its dispatches last week.