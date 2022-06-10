COVID cases see small rise in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County saw a small increase this past week.

There are currently 275 active COVID cases in the county — up 10 cases from the 265 cases reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 11,209 cases of COVID-19 with 368 hospitalizations and 188 deaths during the pandemic. There are 10,934 Shelby County residents total who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 2,798,900 total cases of COVID-19, with 117,844 hospitalizations, 13,665 intensive care admissions and 38,657 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 18,639 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 38.36% of the population and up 11 people since last week. Currently, 272 children ages 5 to 11 have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with 702 children ages 12 to 17 having started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

Statewide, 7,343,394 people have been vaccinated, which is 62.82% of the population. All Ohioans 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh [email protected]

