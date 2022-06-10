Sidney Music and Arts Festival set for June 17, 18

SIDNEY — The first Sidney Music and Arts Festival (SMAF) is set to be held downtown Sidney on June 17 and 18.

“Sidney Alive and The Historic Sidney Theatre and SMAF committee are excited to bring the first annual Sidney Music and Arts Festival to Shelby County,” said a press release from Ian Hinz, executive director of The Historic Sidney Theatre. “The festival will be headlined by Sidney favorite and Nashville recording artist Mikey Wayne, presented by Ferguson Construction Company at 7:30 p.m. An opening set by Sidney’s own Small Town Brothers Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. on the Marquee Stage outside of the Historic Sidney Theatre.”

“We are excited to finally realize the vision that so many have worked so hard on. Welcoming this year’s GOBA riders to town will make this inaugural festival that much more special. We can’t wait to share all of the talented visual and performing artists with the community,” said Hinz in the press release.

The festival kicks off with a “special” Friday, June 17, 7:30 p.m. performance by Nashville recording artist Ashley Ray at the Historic Sidney Theatre and a Sidney Civic Band concert on the courtsquare.

“Saturday, the festival moves outside showcasing all that downtown Sidney has to offer, from our great restaurants and coffee shops, to family friendly entertainment,” said the release. “Beginning with the Great Sidney Farmer’s Market in the morning, the festival will feature artist booths and food trucks (on a transformed and pedestrian friendly Poplar Street), family friendly hands-on arts activities, community mural, button making, the United Way’s Kids Zone, Fairlwan FFA pop-a-shot trailer, balloon animals, Sidney’s Got Talent finals, and lots of live entertainment on the court square and inside the Historic Sidney Theatre, throughout the day the festival.”

The schedule of events includes:

Friday, June 17:

• 7 p.m. — Sidney Civic Band at the courtsquare.

• 7:30 p.m. — Ashley Ray concert at The Historic Sidney Theatre.

Saturday, June 18:

• 8 a.m – noon — The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market around the courtsquare.

• 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Thick & Thin concert at the court square stage.

• noon – 7:30 p.m. — Art vendors show on Poplar Street.

• noon – 7 p.m. — Community art projects on Poplar Street.

• lunch to dinner — Food trucks and vendors are open.

• 1 – 2:30 p.m. — Jersey concert at the courtsquare stage.

• 1 – 4 p.m. — The United Way Kids Zone.

• 2 – 3 p.m. — The Sidney Dance Company performance at The Historic Sidney Theatre.

• 3 – 4 p.m. — HST Youth Jazz Ensemble performance at The Historic Sidney Theatre.

• 3 – 4:30 p.m. — Limited Time concert at The Courtsquare Stage.

• 4 – 5 p.m. — “Broadway Bootcamp” at The Historic Sidney Theatre.

• 5 – 6 p.m. — Sidney’s Got Talent Competition at The Historic Sidney Theatre.

• 6 – 6:30 p.m. — The Historic Sidney Theatre’s season announcement at The Historic Sidney Theatre.

• 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. — The Small Town Brothers concert at The Marquee stage.

• 7:30 p.m. — Artist winners announcement at The Marquee stage.

• 7:30 p.m. — closing — Mikey Wayne concert at The Marquee stage.

“A huge thank you goes out to our top sponsors: The city of Sidney & Ferguson Construction Co., as well as our stage sponsors: Ruese Insurance Group, Sidney Visitors Bureau & KB’s Taphouse,” the release said.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Historic Sidney Theatre on this community event! We are thankful for our sponsors, vendors, and businesses who have stuck with us through the pandemic. We’re ready for a great time in Downtown Sidney!” Amy Breinich, executive director of Sidney Alive, said in the release.