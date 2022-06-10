On the agendas

Greater Downtown Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council

SIDNEY — The Greater Downtown Community Reinvestment Area Housing Council will hold a meeting on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 201 W. Poplar St.

The Housing Council reviews applications and hears appeals for the Greater Downtown Community Reinvestment Area program.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, June 13, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include an ordinance authorizing the use of under-speed, low-speed ad mini truck vehicles to be operated on village streets where the speed limit is 35 mph or less; a resolution declaring it necessary to levy a tax in excess of the 10 mill limitation; an ordinance approving adjustments in the 2022 annual appropriations; an ordinance authorizing the village’s participation of the state treasurer’s office for the Ohio Market Access Program; an ordinance to transfer funds from the general fund to the cemetery fund; resolution approving a mutual aid assistance contract with the village of Russells Point; committee reports; department reports and administrator’s report.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Tree Board will meet on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, June 15, at 6:45 p.m. in the Helmlinger Board Room at the Board office at 1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000, Troy. A public budget hearing for comment on the board’s CY2023 Budget will take place from 4-4:30 p.m.. The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. A Records Commission meeting will commence at 6:15 p.m. or at the conclusion of the Finance Committee meeting, to review proposed changes to the board’s records retention schedule.

Shelby County Fair Board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, June 13 at 9 a.m. at the Shelby County Board of Elections, 230 E. Court St.