125 Years

June 11, 1897

The contract for furnishing the pipe for the water line to the children’s home was awarded the South Pittsburgh Pipe Line Co., of South Pittsburgh, Tenn., by the commissioners yesterday afternoon. The price to be paid being $15.25 per ton. The work of laying pipe and doing the excavating was awarded to John Edgar and Jacob Wagner at 20 cents per foot. The estimated cost of the work as thus contracted for amounts to about $2,500.

——-

The races close this afternoon. The attendance is very large, there being several thousand people out to witness them. Large crowds were presented from Bellefontaine, Degraff, Lima, Wapakoneta, Dayton, Troy, Piqua, and Union City.

——-

The sixth annual commencement of the Green township schools was held at the Plattsville M.E. Church Friday evening. There being but one graduate, three past graduates delivered orations to fill out the program.

100 Years

June 11, 1922

Candidates for nomination for county offices in both parties are ready to beat the hinterlands in the big 60-day derby which commenced at midnight last night and will end with the primary election of Aug. 8. Major contests locally were on the Democratic ticket, where five have filed for treasurer; and three each for clerk of courts and representatives.

——-

A debate will highlight the meeting of the Washington Township Farm Bureau at the township house on Tuesday evening. The question to be debated: Resolved that living in the country is of more pleasure and profit through life as a whole thn living in the city. Lee Steenrod and Lester Heaton will support the affirmative, and Chirst Roman and John Burress, the negative.

——-

Lon McDaniel is moving to Dayton, where he will open a barber shop on Fairview avenue.

75 Years

June 11, 1947

Six women’s organizations of the city have been invited to sell tickets for the horse show at the Shelby county fairgrounds during July. Arranged as a benefit for Wilson Memorial hospital, some 800 horsemen from a five-state area are expected to participate. The women’s groups in clued; Altrusa, Soroptomists, Charity League, Hospital Benefit Club, Delta Theta Tau and Beta Sigma Phi sororities.

——-

Soviet Russia today came up with a plan for international atomic inspection and control, but based it on continued insistence for the immediate outlawing of atomic weapons.

——-

A fourth member of the teaching staff of the Sidney public schools has presented his resignation to the board of education. C.A. Ricketts, director of music, has advised Supt. Fred B. Louys that he will not return next year. Ricketts came to Sidney four years ago, succeeding C.A. Naffziger, now located at Lakewood.

50 Years

June 11, 1972

David Fette, U.S. official weather observer for Shelby County, reported the Mercury dropped to 43 degrees for a record low for June 10 during the past 15 years.

——-

MONTREAL – Johnny Bench continued his hot hitting streak Friday night as the Cincinnati Reds moved into first place in the National League west – a half game in front of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Reds catcher drove in three runs – two of them with his 15th home run of the season to pace Cincinnati to a 6-3 win over Montreal.

——-

Connie Christman was selected the 1972 Anna Homecoming Queen at the celebration Saturday night. He is a 1972 graduate of Anna High school.

25 Years

June 11, 1997

The Sidney Civic Band will continue a musical tradition Friday with the first in a season of free summer concerts.

The 7 p.m. concert begins with the stirring strains of John Philip Sousa’s “Washington Post March.”

——-

PHOTO – Although these two King Royal Brothers Circus clowns appear to be friendly, this little boy peering from behind a trash can isn’t so sure. The clowns, Penelope (right) and Jelly Bean, were at Wal-Mart Tuesday afternoon in preparation for the circus’ two performances in Sidney on Friday. The clowns, Lisa and Heidi Ponds, are mother and daughter.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

