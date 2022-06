Celebrating 65 years

The Anna High School Class of 1957 celebrated its 65th anniversary at Morrie’s Landing located on Lake Loramie. The former schoolmates ate a meal, shared memories and looked over old class yearbooks on Tuesday, June 7.

The Anna High School Class of 1957 celebrated its 65th anniversary at Morrie’s Landing located on Lake Loramie. The former schoolmates ate a meal, shared memories and looked over old class yearbooks on Tuesday, June 7.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_DSC_2605-1.jpg The Anna High School Class of 1957 celebrated its 65th anniversary at Morrie’s Landing located on Lake Loramie. The former schoolmates ate a meal, shared memories and looked over old class yearbooks on Tuesday, June 7.

The Anna High School Class of 1957 celebrated its 65th anniversary at Morrie’s Landing located on Lake Loramie. The former schoolmates ate a meal, shared memories and looked over old class yearbooks on Tuesday, June 7.