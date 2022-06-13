Celebrating the start of Dorothy Love

Ohio Living Dorothy Love Executive Director Cristal Vincent speaks during the Ohio Living Dorothy Love Cornerstone Celebration on Sunday, June 12. Placed in front of Vincent is the Dorothy Love cornerstone with the year 1924 carved into it. Vincent talked about how Dorothy Love was started 100-years-ago and named after a girl killed in an automobile accident. Ice cream was served, a band performed and Hymns were sung.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News