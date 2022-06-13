Entertainment tops Holy Angels Parish Picnic line-up

SIDNEY — The 2022 Holy Angels Parish Picnic and Family Festival is set for Friday and Saturday, June 17-18. The annual event will again be held at Lehman Catholic High School on state Route 29 at Interstate 75 in Sidney.

“This will be the second year for us to have a Friday night,” said Matt Verhotz, first chair of this year’s festival. “It was a big success last year so we are hoping to replicate that this year. We have a great entertainment lineup for both nights and on Saturday, we have the kids tent and train rides which are always a hit.”

Friday night activities will start at 5:30 p.m. and feature entertainment by Will Inman from 5:30-7:30 and Act 3 from 8-11 p.m. Rib dinners will be on the menu along with other food favorites like burgers and brats, turtle soup, Kona Ice, and Poeppleman’s Cumberland Kettle Corn.

On Saturday, there will be a Catholic Mass celebrated in the Lehman gym at 3 p.m. Festival activities begin at 4 p.m. Saturday will feature lots of fun for the younger set with kids’ games and the train rides. The Vacation Bible School students will kick off things in the entertainment tent with a program at 4:15 p.m. followed by Crazy Craig the Juggler at 5 p.m.

Saturday evening entertainment will feature Jake Gabbard from 6:15-8:45 p.m. and SNAFU from 9-11 p.m.

The featured food on Saturday will be chicken dinners. Both the rib and chicken dinners should be pre-ordered by visiting www.holyangelsparishpicnic.org. Rib dinners are pre-order only but a few chicken dinners will be sold on-site.

The website is also the place to purchase raffle tickets for several gift baskets and over $10,000 in cash prizes including the top prize of $5,000. Tickets can also be purchased at the event and the drawings will be on Saturday evening.

There will be games of chance on both days including pull tabs, big wheel, bingo, blackjack, and showdown. The Cake Wheel, a parish picnic tradition, will only be open on Saturday.

“We couldn’t do this every year without all the volunteers,” said Verhotz. “I especially need to thank second chair Tyler Steinke, third chair Terry Keller, the Holy Angels Parish Council, Lehman High School, Father Jarred Kohn, Doug and Tina Armstrong, Rocco Catanzarite, Lee Nichol, Sean Rank, Evan Goffena, the booth chairs, Kevin Schmiesing, Dan Jock, Ashley and Joe Staudt, and Todd Ratermann.”

Verhotz also mentioned that numerous sponsors are responsible for the success of the festival. These sponsors include Diamond Sponsors: Dickman Supply, Tavolo’s Modern Italian, Goffena Furniture, D&S Construction, and Murphy’s Craftbar and Kitchen; Platinum Sponsors: Alvetro Orthodontics, Flinn Veterinary, and Sidney Electric; Gold Sponsors: Bryson Long/Edward Jones, McCrate Delaet & Co., and U.S. Bank.

For a complete listing of sponsors and other information, visit the website or follow Holy Angels Parish Picnic on Facebook.

By Elaine Schweller-Snyder For the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

