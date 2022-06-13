Sidney Civic Band opens summer concert season

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band opens their summer concert series Friday on the courtsquare, June 17 at 7 p.m.

“The Band is delighted to start the 2022 concert season and kick off the Sidney Music and Arts Festival,” Civic Band Conductor Phil Chilcote said. “This is my 15th year as conductor, and to celebrate this, I’ve chosen the top five playlists from over 70 concerts on file. We have again assembled a group of talented musicians, as well as eight local high school students to perform for you. We also welcome members of GOBA who will be joining us.”

Selections for the June 17 concert include “Rock Around the Clock,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “Proud Mary,” “YMCA” and “The Temptations On Stage” and “Celebrate,” to name just a few.

Other concert themes and dates are June 24, “Big Band, Swing & Romance”; July 1, “America, The Beautiful”; July 8, “In The Beginning There Was Rhythm”; July 15, “Music From Movies with Military Themes”; July 22, “Finale Pops/Memorial.” The annual Christmas concert will be Dec. 11.

The concert is free. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair to the square; refreshments will be available for purchase from the Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life team beginning 30 minutes prior to the concerts. A Spot Pie will be given away to the winner of the random drawing trivia question. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Connection Point Church of God.

See the band’s Facebook page for notifications at Facebook.com/SidneyCivicBand.