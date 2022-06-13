Mallory Goubeaux is crowned 2022 Botkins Carousel Queen on Friday, June 10.

Jacob Yenser entertains the audience during the Miss Carousel Pageant on Friday, June 10.

Jacob Yenser entertains the audience during the Miss Carousel Pageant on Friday, June 10. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Mallory Goubeaux is crowned 2022 Botkins Carousel Queen on Friday, June 10. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Allen Fullenkamp leads the group of runners for Hometown Proud 5K Saturday, June 11 morning at the Botkins Carousel. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Renee Epperson finishes the Hometown Proud 5K with her 18-month-old daughter Clara Epperson on Saturday, June 11 Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Camden, left, and Carly Schmerge enjoy the rides at the Botkins Carousel. They are the 4-year-old twins of Brooke and Brent Schmerge. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Ellie Willrath does a full pull in the National Kiddie Tractor Pull at Botkins Carousel. She is the 4-year-old daughter of Ashley and Corey Willrath. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

George Lunz takes the mound for his first time pitching during the third/fourth grade baseball game at Cole Field during the Botkins Carousel. George is the 8-year-old son of Kevin and Kristi Lunz. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Reis Aslage coats freshly fried waffles with sugar under a food tent raising money for the Botkins High School Soccer team. Aslage is the 16-year-old son of Bob and Clarissa. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Xavier Pax deals out cards to his partner Evan Aufderhaar during the Euchre tournament Saturday, June 11 afternoon at the Botkins Carousel. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Grand Marshel Tom Glass waves during the Botkins Carousel Parade "Summer Past Times" on Sunday, June 12. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Reagan Serr leads the Botkins High School Band at the Botkins Carousel parade on Sunday, June 12. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Anna Gutman is waves to the queen candidates in the Botkins Carousel Parade on Sunday, June 12. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

The Botkins 5th and 6th grade bands perform in the Botkins Carousel Parade on Sunday, June 12. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Harper Lefeld, 3, pets the pony as she rides it on Sunday, June 12 afternoon at the Botkins Carousel. She is the daughter of Ashley Miller and Jason Lefeld. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Representing the Botkins High School Band, Hope Alig performs “Seek and Destroy” by Metallica and “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne on the electric guitar during the Botkins Carousel on Friday, June 10.