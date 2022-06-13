Mallory Goubeaux is crowned 2022 Botkins Carousel Queen on Friday, June 10.
Jacob Yenser entertains the audience during the Miss Carousel Pageant on Friday, June 10.
Allen Fullenkamp leads the group of runners for Hometown Proud 5K Saturday, June 11 morning at the Botkins Carousel.
Renee Epperson finishes the Hometown Proud 5K with her 18-month-old daughter Clara Epperson on Saturday, June 11
Camden, left, and Carly Schmerge enjoy the rides at the Botkins Carousel. They are the 4-year-old twins of Brooke and Brent Schmerge.
Ellie Willrath does a full pull in the National Kiddie Tractor Pull at Botkins Carousel. She is the 4-year-old daughter of Ashley and Corey Willrath.
George Lunz takes the mound for his first time pitching during the third/fourth grade baseball game at Cole Field during the Botkins Carousel. George is the 8-year-old son of Kevin and Kristi Lunz.
Reis Aslage coats freshly fried waffles with sugar under a food tent raising money for the Botkins High School Soccer team. Aslage is the 16-year-old son of Bob and Clarissa.
Xavier Pax deals out cards to his partner Evan Aufderhaar during the Euchre tournament Saturday, June 11 afternoon at the Botkins Carousel.
Grand Marshel Tom Glass waves during the Botkins Carousel Parade “Summer Past Times” on Sunday, June 12.
Reagan Serr leads the Botkins High School Band at the Botkins Carousel parade on Sunday, June 12.
Anna Gutman is waves to the queen candidates in the Botkins Carousel Parade on Sunday, June 12.
The Botkins 5th and 6th grade bands perform in the Botkins Carousel Parade on Sunday, June 12.
Harper Lefeld, 3, pets the pony as she rides it on Sunday, June 12 afternoon at the Botkins Carousel. She is the daughter of Ashley Miller and Jason Lefeld.
Representing the Botkins High School Band, Hope Alig performs “Seek and Destroy” by Metallica and “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne on the electric guitar during the Botkins Carousel on Friday, June 10.