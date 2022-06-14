125 Years

June 14, 1897

Fred Miller, of New York City, the champion long distance walker was in Sidney today. He represents the “Police Gazette” and is walking from New York to El Paso, Texas. He is going by way of New Orleans and will return by way of Chicago. He left New York City on April 29 and is to make the entire trip by December 1 and he will receive $1,000.

——-

Miss Ida Haslup, of this city, received notice today she had been elected teacher of Latin and Greek in the high school at Holyoke, Mass., at a salary of $1,400 per year. Miss Haslup had already accepted the position of high school principal and assistant superintendent of the Pueblo, Colo., schools, at $1,600 per year and has decided to remain in the West.

——-

Prof. J.G. Kaufman and Fletcher Roberts went down the river this afternoon on a fishing trip. Their main purpose, however, was to try out a new minnow set of their own invention.

100 Years

June 14, 1922

The Childrens Home road from the Miami avenue bridge to the intersection of Brooklyn avenue will be closed Sunday on account of it being circus day. John Robinson’s shows will give two exhibitions at Strahlem’s field on that day and the county commissioners have ordered the road from the east end of the field closed to avoid accidents.

——-

William Jaffee has purchased the building now occupied by the Sidney Lodge of Elks for a home at the corner of West avenue and court street. Possession of the property will be given Nov. 1, when the lodge will take possession and move into their new home, the Taylor homestead on Main avenue, which was recently purchased.

——-

Miss Hazel Bowen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Bowen of near Hardin, has been awarded the Newcome trophy at Miami University, where she is completing her junior year. The trophy is awarded annually to the Junior Girl selection by the dean of women, athletic director, and student president of the athletic board as being the best all-around college girl in her class.

75 Years

June 14, 1947

A free-for-all fight and near riot occurred at the New York Central railroad workers’ camp, just west of Pemberton, shortly after 8:30 p.m. last evening, resulting in a wholesale raid on the camp by a squadron of law enforcement officers to bring the situation under control and quell the disturbance. After the smoke of the battle had cleared, one man was hospitalized for medical treatment and three are being held in the county jail for further investigation.

——-

Installation of Sidney’s parking meters will begin Monday morning, when a city crew under direction of a representative of the Karpark corporation will start work on the 125 meters to be installed around the outside of the public square. The meters will not become operational until served July 1.

50 Years

June 14, 1972

ANNA – A new fire truck for Anna? Maybe, Anna Village council told members of the volunteer fire department Monday night.

Firemen said costs of the new unit would be about $7,300. The truck would have a one-ton body with all necessary attachments and would be similar to one now in use at Fort Loramie.

——-

Gary Cook has resigned his position as 4-H agent in Shelby County effective July 7, according to agricultural agent Lloyd Lutz.

Cook, who has been with the cooperative extension service here for a year, has accepted a teaching position at the Montgomery County Joint Vocational School.

——-

The Shelby County Board of Education appointed two of its members to serve on the Miami-Shelby County Joint Vocational School Board durng a brief session Tuesday night.

25 Years

June 14, 1997

ANNA – Employees of Honda of America Manufacturing Inc. Anna Engine Plant were honored Thursday with a quality award for the Accord car. The Accord, with engine and other internal parts made in Anna, was recognized by the J.D. Power’s 1997 Initial Quality Study. The Honda Accord was named the best premium mid-sized car with only 51 problems per 100 units. The automobile industry average for all cars and light trucks is 86 problems per 100 units.

——-

DENVER – Timothy McVeigh was condemned to death Friday for the Oklahoma City bombing, accepting the ultimate punishment without so much as a blink. “It’s OK,” he mouthed to his parents.

U.S. District Judge Richard Matsch’s usually firm voice wavered slightly as he read the jury’s unanimous decision two years and 55 days after the blast that killed 168 people, the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

