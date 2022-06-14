Edison State accepting applications for Nursing Programs

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is currently accepting applications for its Registered Nursing and LPN/ADN Transition associate degree programs.

The Registered Nursing program at Edison State prepares students to provide direct care to those with common short and long-term illnesses. The LPN/ADN Transition is an advanced placement program for licensed practical nurses who want to continue their education to become licensed as registered nurses.

Career opportunities include staff nurse in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, physicians’ offices, home health, long-term care, and health care settings. Classes are held in classrooms and laboratories, while area hospitals, community centers, and nursing homes provide clinical training sites. Graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensing Exam (NCLEX) for licensure as a registered nurse.

The nursing program at Edison State is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). Completed Registered Nursing or LPN/ADN applications must be received by July 31, 2022, for the spring 2023 semester. Students will need to meet an Edison State Health Sciences advisor before applying. Schedule an appointment by calling Student Affairs at 937-778-8600.