Landon’s Lawn Care blossoms

SIDNEY – An accomplished Sidney High School athlete and scholar who just graduated summa cum laude in May has also been successful at mowing down the competition and raking in clients at his lawn care business that he started in 2019.

Landon Davis started his business, Landon’s Lawn Care, when he was barely a high school student with an orange riding mower that he received at age 15, and he used his mom’s Honda minivan to get around. He’s enjoyed lawn care since he was little and dreamed of running his own business, and part of the motivation to go through with it stemmed from the passing of his cousin in 2018 – former Sidney Firefighter Lt. Anthony “Tony” McLain, who also ran a lawn care business on the side.

“I’ve always thought about doing it. I’ve always liked mowing the yard at home and at my grandparents’, and that (McLain’s death) just kinda gave me the push to go ahead and make it into a business,” Davis said.

Davis kept busy in high school, participating in activities like soccer, basketball, key club, student government and National Honor Society (NHS) along with running the business. He will soon start a business management degree at Edison State Community College and will graduate in one year with the help of the college credits he received in high school. After graduation, he plans to continue to grow his business, which just received LLC status in May.

Landon’s Lawn Care has two employees so far – Davis and another full-time employee – and they work from around 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. They offer free estimates and services like weekly mowing, landscaping (mulching, trimming bushes, edging), leaf and snow removal and power washing. Davis estimated that he has 40 weekly mowing clients, and they have completed 20 to 25 landscaping projects so far. He now owns two Spartan Zero Turn lawn mowers and two pick-up trucks.

Davis said his favorite part about the lawn care business is not just the work, but the relationships he builds with the community in the process.

“The connections I make with not only clients but other business owners is great. I enjoy what I do. I don’t really dread doing the work, so that’s another positive as well,” Davis said.

For more information, visit the Landon’s Lawn Care LLC Facebook page.

Landon Davis, left, pushing a mower at age 4. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_IMG_2865.jpg Landon Davis, left, pushing a mower at age 4. Courtesy photo Landon Davis at age 15 with his first riding mower and trailer. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_IMG_3373.jpg Landon Davis at age 15 with his first riding mower and trailer. Courtesy photo Landon Davis at age 17 with one of two of his Spartan Zero Turn lawn mowers. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_IMG_9090.jpg Landon Davis at age 17 with one of two of his Spartan Zero Turn lawn mowers. Courtesy photo A picture of a client’s yard taken before work from Landon’s Lawn Care started. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_IMG_9868.jpg A picture of a client’s yard taken before work from Landon’s Lawn Care started. Courtesy photo A picture of a client’s yard taken after work from Landon’s Lawn Care finished. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_IMG_9856.jpg A picture of a client’s yard taken after work from Landon’s Lawn Care finished. Courtesy photo

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

