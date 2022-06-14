SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Alicia Ann Woodruff, 38, of Imlay City, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Rodney Wolfe, 53, of St. Paris, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Raymond Davis, 83, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Sherri Lee Thobe, 45, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
John Chadwick Shropshire, 47, of Hixson, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Caitlin Elizabeth O’Brien, 21, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Mark Murga, 49, of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Kacy Ann Meyer, 37, of Spencerville, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
H. Bruce Helman, 75, of Houston, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.
Karen Elizabeth Jackson, 42, of Richland, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Timothy L. Fuller, 61, of Reed City, Michigan, was charged with illegal starting/backing, $130 fine.
Steven G. Buening, 50, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Donnie D. Oppy, 71, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Timothy L. Mathews, 33, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension, $211 fine.
Matthew Carl Oldiges, 46, of Huntsville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jose Lincoln, 42, of Edinburg, Texas, was charged with improper turn at an intersection, $130 fine.
Ashlin Michael Mann, 20, of Jackson Center, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.
Joseph Treasure Sitzes, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Timothy A. Macey, 58, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Victoria Judith Beaucamp, 32, of Pemberton, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Ousman Jatta, 43, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Marco Delgado, 24, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Jordan Daniel Wilson, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Robert Parlett, 49, of Celina, was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle, $130 fine.
Dianna M. Reynolds, 30, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Victoria Grace Smedley, 26, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jace R. Conrad, 21, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.
Dmari Drain, 19, of Lima, was charged with no operator’s license, $211 fine.
Gabriel Timothy Roesser, 22, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $161 fine.
Wilbur H. Reis, 33, of Wapakoneta, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, both charges dismissed, $105 fine.
Hope Danielle Wilks, 28, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Joshua G. Imel, 24, of St. Henry, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $157 fine.
Chauyie Wei, 25, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kristen Massa Richard, 26, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Keith M. Barhorst, 35, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Cody Meyer, 24, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Olivia Ann Clune, 22, of St. Henry, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Cody A. McNutt, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kenneth Thomas Mcintyre III, 23, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Hailee Mae Conrad, 18, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Debra Kay Langenkamp, 52, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Mitch M. Knapke, 40, of St. Henry, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Alexis Paige Fleckenstein, 21, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Samuel Donald Geise, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jourdan M. O’Brien, 20, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs and no operator’s license, former charge dismissed, $161 fine.
Adam C. Runyan, 36, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and assured clear distance, $213 fine.
Angela Mae Weaver, 39, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Brittany Marie Timmerman, 23, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Denise Marie Stinson, 49, of Burns, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell