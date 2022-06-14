SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Alicia Ann Woodruff, 38, of Imlay City, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rodney Wolfe, 53, of St. Paris, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Raymond Davis, 83, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Sherri Lee Thobe, 45, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John Chadwick Shropshire, 47, of Hixson, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Caitlin Elizabeth O’Brien, 21, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mark Murga, 49, of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Kacy Ann Meyer, 37, of Spencerville, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

H. Bruce Helman, 75, of Houston, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.

Karen Elizabeth Jackson, 42, of Richland, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Timothy L. Fuller, 61, of Reed City, Michigan, was charged with illegal starting/backing, $130 fine.

Steven G. Buening, 50, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Donnie D. Oppy, 71, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Timothy L. Mathews, 33, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension, $211 fine.

Matthew Carl Oldiges, 46, of Huntsville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jose Lincoln, 42, of Edinburg, Texas, was charged with improper turn at an intersection, $130 fine.

Ashlin Michael Mann, 20, of Jackson Center, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Joseph Treasure Sitzes, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Timothy A. Macey, 58, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Victoria Judith Beaucamp, 32, of Pemberton, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Ousman Jatta, 43, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Marco Delgado, 24, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Jordan Daniel Wilson, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Robert Parlett, 49, of Celina, was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle, $130 fine.

Dianna M. Reynolds, 30, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Victoria Grace Smedley, 26, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jace R. Conrad, 21, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Dmari Drain, 19, of Lima, was charged with no operator’s license, $211 fine.

Gabriel Timothy Roesser, 22, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $161 fine.

Wilbur H. Reis, 33, of Wapakoneta, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, both charges dismissed, $105 fine.

Hope Danielle Wilks, 28, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joshua G. Imel, 24, of St. Henry, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $157 fine.

Chauyie Wei, 25, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kristen Massa Richard, 26, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Keith M. Barhorst, 35, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Cody Meyer, 24, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Olivia Ann Clune, 22, of St. Henry, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cody A. McNutt, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kenneth Thomas Mcintyre III, 23, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hailee Mae Conrad, 18, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Debra Kay Langenkamp, 52, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mitch M. Knapke, 40, of St. Henry, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alexis Paige Fleckenstein, 21, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Samuel Donald Geise, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jourdan M. O’Brien, 20, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs and no operator’s license, former charge dismissed, $161 fine.

Adam C. Runyan, 36, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and assured clear distance, $213 fine.

Angela Mae Weaver, 39, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brittany Marie Timmerman, 23, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Denise Marie Stinson, 49, of Burns, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

