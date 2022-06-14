Stolle Machinery celebrates 200th machine that makes pop-top beverage can ends

SIDNEY — Stolle Machinery celebrated the completion of the assembly of its 200th Tetrad Conversion System, a machine that makes pop-top beverage can ends, with an open house and tours on June 10 attended by city officials and members of the public.

Mayor Mardie Milligan read a proclamation at the event that declared June 10, 2022, as Stolle Machinery 200th Tetrad System Day in Sidney. Vice Mayor Steve Wagner, City Manager Andrew Bowsher, and City Councilmember Joe Moniaci were also in attendance.

“I encourage my fellow citizens to have a new appreciation for the ecological impact aluminum can recycling has and the part the world-renowned can making equipment produced locally plays in that continuous cycle,” Milligan said in the proclamation.

Aluminum is infinitely recyclable, and 75% of all the aluminum ever made is still in use, making aluminum the best choice for the environment, according to Stolle Machinery’s website. Stolle Machinery also produces the machines that make food can ends and beverage and food cans.

The Ball Corporation plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky bought the 200th Tetrad along with a couple of others. Chris Eaton, the plant production manager, and Micheal Nadon, the plant process superintendent at the Kentucky plant were in attendance to celebrate the event. The Ball Corporation owns 40% of the world’s Tetrads in operation today, according to Erica Paul, the director of operations at Stolle Machinery.

Stolle Machinery invented the Tetrad in 1997, and it is regarded as the “backbone of can-making operations due to their proven productivity and reliability.” Each Tetrad can make 3,000 pop-top beverage can ends per minute, which equates to about 1.5 billion ends per year, and every Tetrad assembled is still in operation today, as stated by Milligan in the proclamation.

Stolle Machinery’s history goes back 150 years, and Ralph J. Stolle incorporated The Stolle Corporation in Sidney in 1961. Stolle was known for perfecting the high speed production method for pop-top beverage ends among other technical processes.

A sign in front of the visitor’s entrance detailing the open house on June 10, 2022, celebrating the completion of the assembly of the 200th Stolle Machinery Tetrad Conversion System, a machine that makes pop-top beverage can ends. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_DSC_0180.jpg A sign in front of the visitor’s entrance detailing the open house on June 10, 2022, celebrating the completion of the assembly of the 200th Stolle Machinery Tetrad Conversion System, a machine that makes pop-top beverage can ends. Charlotte Caldwell | Sidney Daily News Erica Paul, the director of operations at Stolle Machinery, left, stands in front of the 200th Stolle Machinery Tetrad Conversion System as Sidney Mayor Mardie Milligan reads a proclamation dedicating June 10, 2022, as Stolle Machinery 200th Tetrad System Day in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_DSC_0186.jpg Erica Paul, the director of operations at Stolle Machinery, left, stands in front of the 200th Stolle Machinery Tetrad Conversion System as Sidney Mayor Mardie Milligan reads a proclamation dedicating June 10, 2022, as Stolle Machinery 200th Tetrad System Day in Sidney. Charlotte Caldwell | Sidney Daily News Stolle Machinery employees pose with the 200th Stolle Machinery Tetrad Conversion System plaque with the 200th machine in the background. The Tetrad can produce 3,000 pop-top beverage can ends per minute, which amounts to about 1.5 billion ends per year. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_DSC_0205.jpg Stolle Machinery employees pose with the 200th Stolle Machinery Tetrad Conversion System plaque with the 200th machine in the background. The Tetrad can produce 3,000 pop-top beverage can ends per minute, which amounts to about 1.5 billion ends per year. Charlotte Caldwell | Sidney Daily News The 200th Stolle Machinery Tetrad Conversion System plaque is presented to Chris Eaton, the plant production manager, left, and Micheal Nadon, the plant process superintendent, at the Ball Corporation plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, by Erica Paul, the director of operations at Stolle Machinery. The Ball Corporation bought the 200th Tetrad along with a couple of others and owns 40% of the world’s Tetrads in operation today. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_DSC_0199.jpg The 200th Stolle Machinery Tetrad Conversion System plaque is presented to Chris Eaton, the plant production manager, left, and Micheal Nadon, the plant process superintendent, at the Ball Corporation plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, by Erica Paul, the director of operations at Stolle Machinery. The Ball Corporation bought the 200th Tetrad along with a couple of others and owns 40% of the world’s Tetrads in operation today. Charlotte Caldwell | Sidney Daily News Erica Paul, the director of operations at Stolle Machinery, left to right, chats with Joe Moniaci, a Sidney city councilmember, Andrew Bowsher, the Sidney city manager, and Steve Wagner, the Sidney vice mayor. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_DSC_0209.jpg Erica Paul, the director of operations at Stolle Machinery, left to right, chats with Joe Moniaci, a Sidney city councilmember, Andrew Bowsher, the Sidney city manager, and Steve Wagner, the Sidney vice mayor. Charlotte Caldwell | Sidney Daily News Commemorative pop-top beverage can ends for visitors to take celebrating the completion of the assembly of the 200th Stolle Machinery Tetrad Conversion System on June 10, 2022. The Tetrad can produce 3,000 pop-top beverage can ends per minute, which amounts to about 1.5 billion ends per year. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_DSC_0213.jpg Commemorative pop-top beverage can ends for visitors to take celebrating the completion of the assembly of the 200th Stolle Machinery Tetrad Conversion System on June 10, 2022. The Tetrad can produce 3,000 pop-top beverage can ends per minute, which amounts to about 1.5 billion ends per year. Charlotte Caldwell | Sidney Daily News

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

